Steamboat Alpine skier earns top-10 finish at US Nationals

Shelby Reardon
  

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Tatum Grosdidier competes in the Colorado Ski Cup at Steamboat Resort in 2021. She took seventh in giant slaloms at US Nationals on Thursday, March 31.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Alpine skier Tatum Grosdidier competed alongside Olympians at US Alpine Championships and finished seventh in giant slalom on Thursday, March 31, at Sugarloaf in Maine.

The 17-year-old was the top junior finisher with a combined time of 2:04.58, less than a second off the podium.

Her finish is quite possibly the best result from a SSWSC woman since Caroline Lalive took second at the National Championships 20 years ago.

Earlier this month, Grosdidier won the U18 National Championships slalom title.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

