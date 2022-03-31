Steamboat Alpine skier earns top-10 finish at US Nationals
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Alpine skier Tatum Grosdidier competed alongside Olympians at US Alpine Championships and finished seventh in giant slalom on Thursday, March 31, at Sugarloaf in Maine.
The 17-year-old was the top junior finisher with a combined time of 2:04.58, less than a second off the podium.
Her finish is quite possibly the best result from a SSWSC woman since Caroline Lalive took second at the National Championships 20 years ago.
Earlier this month, Grosdidier won the U18 National Championships slalom title.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Steamboat Alpine skier earns top-10 finish at US Nationals
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Alpine skier Tatum Grosdidier competed alongside Olympians at US Alpine Championships and finished seventh in giant slalom on Thursday, March 31, at Sugarloaf in Maine.