Steamboat 4×800 breaks record, Soroco relays dominate





LONGMONT — The Steamboat Springs boys 4×800 relay team earned a new personal record of 8 minutes, 13.28 seconds. They finished second at the large and highly competitive St. Vrain Invite and are now fifth in the 4A state rankings.

Jaydon Fryer finished 25th in the mile with a personal best time of 4:31.52. Kendra Sollars also earned a new best time, taking 24th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.77.

Connor Prost was 10th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.76.

The girls 4×100 relay was fourth with a time of 50.96. Marcada Baker was 14th in long jump.

The state contenders traveled to the St. Vrain Invite to use the competitive atmosphere to bolster some state qualifying or nearly state qualifying marks. Not everyone hit the mark they were aiming for, but it was a successful day nonetheless.

The less competitive Sailors as well as the Soroco track and field team traveled to the Joe Shields Invite in Kremmling. The Rams girls relay teams won the 4×200, the 4×400 and the 4×800. Rose Karrow won the 800-meter race with a time of 2:48.88, and was fifth in the mile. Kayedence Bruner won high jump with a height of 4 feet, 10 inches, while Marissa Martindale took first in long jump with a jump of 15 feet, eight inches. Lexi Vandenberg was third in long jump and second in the 100-meter dash.

St. Vrain Invite

Boys results

100: 1. Braycen Buxman, Resurrection Christian, 10.72. 24. Josh Hamilton, SS, 11.36. 35. Chris Morris, SS, 11.46.

200: 1. Buxman, RC, 21.7.

400: 1. Ryan Chacon, F, 49.7. 10. Connor Prost, SS, 51.76. 27. James Lahrman, SS, 53.52.

800: 1. Camden Law, C, 1:54.24. 20. Bowden Tumminello, SS, 2:03.3. 27. Thomas Lewer, SS, 2:04.81. 58. Jeremiah Kelley, SS, 2:11.08.

1600: 1. Jacob White, DR, 4:13.45. 25. Jaydon Fryer, SS, 4:31.52.

3200: 1. Graham Tuohy-Gaydoes, GM, 9:19.73.

110 hurdles: 1. Michael Bennett, L, 14.66.

300 hurdles: 1. Bennett Feldenkirchen, MV, 39.49.

4×100: 1. Fountain-Fort Carson 42.9. 11. Steamboat Springs 44.83.

4×200: 1. Fountain-Fort Carson 1:28.7.

4×400: 1. Valor Christian 3:24.4.

4×800: 1. Cheyenne Mountain 8:02.46. 2. Steamboat Springs 8:13.28.

High jump: 1. Antoni Smith, CM, 6-04.5.

Long jump: 1. Brandon Hills, Vista Ridge, 23-09.75. 33. Jameson Tracy, SS, 17-07.75. 36. Granger Rowan, SS, 17-04.

Triple jump: 1. Logan Champa, Roosevelt, 44-07.75.

Pole vault: 1. Becker Eli, Thompson Valley, 15-03.

Discus: 1. Alec Falk, Palmer Ridge, 163-02.

Shot put: 1. Brody Welch, Holy Family, 50-02.

Girls results

100: 1. Avry Kennison, Thompson Valley, 12.26. 18. Aliyah Reimer, SS, 12.9.

200: 1. Camille Peisner, Valor Christian, 24.58. 19. Kelsey Hamilton, SS, 27.21.

400: 1. Jordan Burnett, South Park, 56.43.

800: 1. Maggie McCleskey, Centaurus, 2:14.98.

1600: 1. Elliot Pribramsky, BM, 5:07.02.

3200: 1. Isabella Prosceno, VC, 11:28.82.

100 hurdles: 1. Jahzara Davis, Sand Creek, 14.54. 22. Elise Colby, SS, 17.24. 36. Kendra Sollars, SS, 18.4.

300 hurdles: 1. Kylie Bahr, VC, 43.76. 24. Sollars, SS, 52.77.

4×100: 1. Liberty Common 49.24. 4. Steamboat Springs 50.96.

4×200: 1. Valor Christian 1:42.23.

800 medley: 1. Erie 1:50.73.

4×400: 1. Holy Family 4:04.62.

4×800: 1. Pine Creek 10:02.84.

High jump: 1. Shayla Padilla, Pueblo West, 5-04.5.

Long jump: 1. Sally Marshall, Longmont, 17-10.5. 14. Marcada Baker, SS, 15-11. 33. Lauren Parks, SS, 14-08.

Triple jump: 1. Quinn Patterson, Discovery Canyon, 35-10.75. 17. Parks, SS, 32-02.75.

Pole vault: 1. Megan Kelleghan, Silver Creek, 12-03.

Discus: 1. Abigail Dall, Palmer Ridge, 117-03.

Shot put: 1. Kylyn Ollivierre, Air Academy, 36-03.5.

Joe Shields Invite

Boys results: 1. Kelton Turner, Meeker, 12.27. 18. Layton Morrison, SS, 13.12. 20. Gavyn Salberg, S, 13.52. 22. Tommy Hagney, SS, 13.8. 25. Kai Lancaster, SS, 14.64. 26. Thomas Miller, SS, 15.02. 28. Henry Dismuke, SS, 15.71. 29. George Slowey, SS, 16.05. 30. Jason Heid, SS, 16.31.

200: 1. Stephen King, GC, 24.66. 15. Hagney, SS, 27.9. 20. Salberg, S, 29.81. 24. Heid, SS, 33.65. 25. Slowey, SS, 33.99.

400: 1. Dalton Crites, PV, 55.64. 8. Roman Elvidge, SS, 1:03.82. 10. Justin Heid, SS, 1:04.81.

800: 1. Connor Zummach, G, 2:12.28. 9. Heid, SS, 2:39.55.

1600: 1. Sam Burke, Summit, 5:15.91. 4. Tomas Niedermeier, SS, 5:39.8. 8. Robert Rusher, SS, 5:58.97.

3200: 1. Jackson Baker, Gunnison, 10:22.96. 3. Rusher, SS, 12:55.55.

110 hurdles: 1. West Grand 16.5. 4. Nik Keyek, SS, 18.07. 5. Eli Moon, SS, 25.45.

300 hurdles: 1. Jonathan Pierce, Gunnison, 45.9. 4. Kayak, SS, 46.85. 6. Salberg, S, 54.35.

4×100: 1. West Grand 46.96. 4. Steamboat Springs 56.6.

4×200: 1. West Grand 1:37.16.

4×400: 1. Del Norte 3:42.94.

4×800: 1. Rangely 9:38.58.

High jump: 1. Cam Kalaf, Summit, 6-0. 8. Hagney, SS, 5-0.

Long jump: 1. Kalaf, Summit, 18-07.

Triple jump: 1. TJ Sanchez, Del Norte, 35-05.5.

Pole vault: 1. Ollie Bergman, West Grand, 10-08. 5. Michael Lake, SS, 9-08.

Discus: 1. Corey Johnson, Summit, 140-04. 2. Chase Delamater, S, 108-03. 4. Moon, SS, 99-03.25. 7. Morrison, SS, 91-07.5. 8. E. Moon, SS, 85-10. 9. Lancaster, SS, 85-08.25. 11. Josue Mejia, S, 80-04. 16. Henry Dismuke, SS, 70-05.5.

Shot put: 1. Corey Johnson, Summit, 40-06. 4. Delamater, S, 35-08.5. 10. Lancaster, SS, 32-02. 12. Morrison, SS, 31-10. 13. C. Moon, SS, 31-06. 15. Mejia, S, 30-01. 21. E. Moon, SS, 23-11. 23. Dismuke, SS, 20-04.

Girls results

100: 1. Emma Dikken, Platte Canyon, 13.23. 2. Lexi Vandenberg, S, 13.66. 11. Maren Elvidge, SS, 14.92. 13. Isabel Medina, S, 14.97. 18. Jordan Ward, SS, 15.93. 21. Amelie Wild, SS, 16.45.

200: 1. Emma Dikken, PC, 27.33. 6. Medina, S, 31.68. 11. Aspen Bennett-Manke, SS, 33.7. 12. Morgan Yeiser, SS, 35.35.

400: 1. Dikken, PC, 1:01.78. 6. Rachel Spitzley, SS, 1:13.04. 7. Annika Ort, SS, 1:13.82. 10. Yeiser, SS, 1:19.05.

800: 1. Rose Karrow, S, 2:48.88. 2. Zoe Bennett-Manke, SS, 2:50.95. 5. Isabel Medina, S, 3:03.88.

1600: 1. Samantha Westfahl, NP, 6:08.44. 2. Z. Bennett-Manke, SS, 6:12.9. 5. Rose Karrow, S, 6:35.12.

3200: 1. Autumn Oslowski, SS, 13:20.55. 4. Z. Bennett-Manke, SS, 13:46.16.

100 hurdles: 1. Emily Koetteritz, Summit, 17.6. 10. Nicole Nolting, SS, 23.64.

300 hurdles: 1. Miabella Guadagnoli, Summit, 54.01.

4×100: 1. West Grand 55.29. 6. Steamboat Springs 59.71.

4×200: 1. Soroco 1:53.32. 8. Steamboat Springs 2:17.03.

4×400: 1. Soroco 4:37.82.

4×800: 1. Soroco 11:10.34.

High jump: 1. Kayedence Bruner, S, 4-10. 4. Karrow, S, 4-05. 7. Ort, SS, 4-03. 8. Spitzley, SS, 4-03.

Long jump: 1. Marissa Martindale, S, 15-08. 3. Lexi Vandenberg, S, 14-11.5. 5. Bruner, S, 13-02.5. 17. Wild, SS, 11-04.

Triple jump: 1. Mary Scoggins, R, 33-04.75. 5. Aspen Bennett-Manke, SS, 28-10. 8. Zoe Bennett-Manke, SS, 28-01.

Pole vault: 1. Hannah Grover, PC, 10-0. 5. Ort, SS, 8-0. 9. Logan Whaley, S, 7-06. 13. Aspen Bennett-Manke, SS, 7-0. 14. Wild, SS, 6-06.

Discus: 1. Melita Ferchau, Gunnison, 124-06.5. 6. Daisy Hoff, S, 80-11. 18. Ort, SS, 51-02. 19. Nolting, SS, 45-11.5. 20. Jordan Ward, SS, 45-09.5. 21. Lila Boniface, SS, 42-08. 22. Molly Look, SS, 41-04. 23. Elvidge, SS, 37-01.

Shot put: 1. Melita Ferchau, G, 33-06. 9. Daisy Hoff, S, 27-03. 13. Nolting, SS, 19-11.5. 15. M. Elvidge, SS, 19-03. 17. Lila Boniface, SS, 16-01. 18. Yeiser, SS, 15-09.

