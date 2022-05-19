State track: Steamboat boys break school 4×800 record at day one of state championships

The Steamboat Springs High School boys 4x800 team of Olin Webster, Connor Prost, Casey Wolf and Bowden Tumminello finished eighth at the state championships with a school-record time of 8 minutes, 7.23 seconds on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Jeffco Stadium.

Lisa Renee Tumminello/Courtesy photo

DENVER — The Steamboat Springs High School track team kicked off competition at the 4A Colorado High School State Track and Field Championships by breaking the school record in the 4×800 relay on Thursday, May 19, at Jeffco Stadium.

The combination of Bowden Tumminello, Olin Webster, Connor Prost and Casey Wolf finished eighth in the event with a time of 8 minutes, 7.23 seconds. The Sailor boys broke their own record set at state last year. Tumminello was the only returning runner from that team.

Prost qualified for the 400 meter finals with the fourth-best time in the qualifiers, 50.01 seconds. He will compete in the finals on Saturday, May 21.

Senior Elise Colby took part in the 100-meter hurdle preliminaries, finishing 15th with a time of 16.76, about a second out of a finals-qualifying spot. Colby was the only Sailor girl to qualify for state.

In the 2A championships, Hayden High School had a strong showing, as Brayden Dale finished 17th in the boys 100-meter dash qualifier. He was just 0.2 seconds away from a qualifying spot. Dale was the only Tiger boy to qualify for state.

The efforts of Alison Rajzer, Isabella Simones, Bella Svoboda and Jillian Bennett secured Hayden a spot in the 800-meter sprint medley relay finals. The Tiger girls were second in qualifiers with a time of 1:54.63. They’ll take part in the finals on Friday, May 20.

Rajzer finished 18th in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 14.69 seconds.

Simones, Svoboda, Bennett and Jenna Kleckler combined to take fifth in the 4×200 qualifiers, moving them on to finals on Friday afternoon.

Bennett qualified for the 200-meter dash finals with a sixth-place finish in the prelims. Bennett also advanced in the 400 after taking seventh in the qualifying heats. Finals for both events will take place Saturday.

Soroco High School’s relay teams had a great day, as the 4×200 team of Larhae Whaley, Hailey Minnick, Irene Hoff and Kayedence Bruner secured a spot in the finals after taking seventh in the qualifiers.

The Rams 4×800 relay team of Eden Mayer, Trinity Delto, Isabel Medina and Minnick took 15th with a time of 11:19.53.

Action continues all day Friday and Saturday, although events may move to a rolling schedule due to incoming weather according to a release from CHSAA late Thursday. If need be, the meet will continue on Sunday, May 22.

