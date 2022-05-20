State track and field meet postponed due to weather, will pick up midday Saturday

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Action at the Colorado High School Activities Association State Track and Field Championships has been postponed due to weather on Friday, May 20, according to a news release from CHSAA .

The three-day meet began Thursday, May 19, and was expected to conclude Saturday, May 21, but now may continue through at least Sunday, May 22.

“As we look to formulate a plan for how to complete the remaining championship events, CHSAA weather officials will continue to monitor the weather and search for the best possible solution,” read the release.

“Based on the weather forecast, the CHSAA is exploring options for resuming state championships competition midday on Saturday once the weather subsides and Jeffco Stadium officials can get the surfaces cleared, and then finishing the meet on Sunday. If the competition surfaces remain unplayable on Saturday, the meet will be pushed to Sunday and Monday.”

Later Friday afternoon, CHSAA posted an update with four potential start times for the meet on Saturday, with the earliest at 12:10 p.m. and the latest being 3:10 p.m. With the same order and number of events, the meet could persist until 11:30 p.m.

Any updates will be posted on CHSAANow.com or @CHSAA on Twitter .

Routt County athletes had a hot start on day one as Soroco High School senior Kayedence Bruner finished seventh in high jump with a leap of four feet, 10 inches. Hayden High School’s Jillian Bennett qualified for finals in both the 200 and 400-meter races and the Steamboat Springs High School boys 4×800 team broke a school record and took eighth.

