STARS Biking the Boat moves from September to June

Cyclists embark on the 20-mile Biking the Boat charity ride from West Lincoln Park in 2019. A total of 155 people took part in the ride, which raises money for Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports — STARS. While that was down from the 200 participants in 2018, the event raised a record $77,069. (File photo)



The 11th annual STARS Biking the Boat fundraising bike ride is moving from its usual September slot to June 19.

Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports , or STARS, has three fundraisers per year with Biking the Boat, Mountain Challenge and the Barn to Table dinner, which also takes place in September. So, STARS opted to move the bike ride to early summer.

Nothing else has changed about the event, except that it’s reverting to in-person after the 2020 version went virtual.

“It’s kind of the first biking event of the season ahead of the Tour de Steamboat and SBT GRVL and the Emerald Mountain ride,” said STARS Development Director Susan Petersen. “So, we were hoping people would use this as a training ride and get the wheels rolling and get out on Father’s Day weekend and do this ride maybe together.”

BIking the Boat is the perfect opportunity to train or spend time with family since it’s just a ride and not a timed race.

Registration for Biking the Boat can be found at SteamboatStars.RallyBound.org/bikingtheboat/account/register and closes June 17, with packet pickup on June 18. There will be no day-of registration.

All races start and end in West Lincoln Park. There will be the usual 20- and 50-mile rides, as well as a 5-mile ride, which is the favorite for STARS adaptive participants.

“It’s a great opportunity for people who may not be as familiar with the demographic we work with to meet them,” said Rebecca Hext, volunteer and special events coordinator for STARS. “A lot of our participants are going to be riding in that 5-mile ride, so it’s a good opportunity to come meet everyone that benefits from all of the money that we raise and work we put into these fundraising events.”

Every participant receives a fun swag bag of donated items and will be able to pick up lunch and a drink upon the conclusion of their ride. STARS will have 20 picnic blankets available for social-distance picnicking, but people are encouraged to bring their own and leave with STARS while they ride.

Additionally, every registrant will be entered to win a New Belgium cruiser bike.





STARS has a fundraising goal of $70,000, and as of Thursday afternoon, the 50 or so registrants have raised $25,430.

The team that raises the most money will have its name inscribed on the Biking the Boat and Beyond trophy. Someone will also be awarded best costume, worthy of a $50 Christy Sports gift card. The theme this year is super heroes.

There is also a gift card awarded to the Social Media Super STAR, or someone who likes, comments on and shares STARS’ social media posts about the event. Prizes will also go to the fastest female and fastest male participants in the 50-mile challenge ride. Each will receive a $100 gift card to Christy Sports. To enter, riders must log their ride during the event on the Strava app through the Biking the Boat Club .

STARS Executive Director Gardner Flanigan will be taking part in the 50-mile challenge ride, which goes down Colorado Highway 131 to Oak Creek, up Routt County Road 27, then along C.R. 33 back into Steamboat.

He’s already raised $1,300, and anyone can sponsor or support him or other riders through the Biking the Boat website at SteamboatStars.RallyBound.org/bikingtheboat .

“Money raised contributes to scholarships for participants and the purchase of adaptive bikes,” Petersen said. “It’s really important to get that support.”

If people want to donate to the cause but don’t want to commit to a bike ride, they can donate at SteamboatStars.RallyBound.org/bikingtheboat/donate .

