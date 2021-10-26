SSWSC to host annual Ski & Sport Swap on Saturday

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Ski and Sport Swap is this Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Howelsen Hill lot.



The annual Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Ski & Sport Swap will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Howelsen Hill Lot.

This year, the swap might be busier than ever since supply chain issues have made purchasing new equipment difficult.

Tickets are available for $15 to participate in early bird shopping from 10 to 11 a.m. and can be purchased at tix.com/ticket-sales/sswsc/5033/event/1243027 . Shopping is free from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For those looking to sell their gear, consignment tags can be purchased for $1 at the SSWSC front office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Thursday. The SSWSC retains 35% of sales and payments will be made the following week. Consignors can pick up unsold items from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit sswsc.org/events/ski-swap .

