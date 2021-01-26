SSWSC skiers compete at Soldier Hollow

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Nordic ski team competed at revered Olympic venue Soldier Hollow in Utah in mid-January.

Over the three races, seven different SSWSC racers earned a podium finish.

In the mass start classic race, Sidney Barbier won the U18 level, while Ellory Kearns finished second among U20 skiers.

In the men’s mass start classic race, Wally Magill was the U18 victor, and teammate Sumner Cotton joined him on the podium in third.

Magill won the U18 freestyle race as well, while Grey Barbier finished second at the U16 level.

In the girls U16 race, Nikita Andre finished just shy of the podium in fourth.

Grey Barbier was the victor in the U16 1.5K classic sprint and Owen Jones was just behind him in second. Trey Jones took second in the U18 race.

1.5K classic sprint qualifier

Females

U16: 7. Charley Lodwick. 10. Nikita Andre. 22. Kiri May. 29. Alena Rossi. 31. Grace Olexa. 36. Suzy Magill. 45. Wren Capra.

U18: 5. Grace Zanni. 9. Sidney Barbier. 17. Ellery Hodges. 28. Ruby May. 33. Heidi Andre. 40. Tinsley Wilkinson.

U20: 10. Ellory Kearns.

Males

U16: 1. Grey Barbier. 2. Owen Jones. 5. Thomas Cooper. 9. Henry Magill. 33. Campbell McLaren. 47. Tristan Thrasher.

U18: 2. Trey Jones. 10. Sumner Cotton. 19. Griff Rillos.

U20: 11. Cooper Jones.

Freestyle skate race

Females

U16: 4. Nikita Andre. 9. Charley Lodwick. 22. Kiri May. 26. Grace Olexa. 32. Suzy Magill. 41. Wren Capra. 44. Alena Rossi.

U18: 8. Sidney Barbier. 9. Ellery Hodges. 22. Grace Zanni. 29. Ruby May. 30. Tinsley Wilkinson. 41. Heidi Andre.

U20: 11. Ellory Kearns.

Males

U16: 2. Grey Barbier. 5. Thomas Cooper. 6. Owen Jones. 7. Henry Magill. 39. Tristan Thrasher. 42. Campbell McLaren.

U18: 1. Wally Magill. 5. Trey Jones. 11. Griff Rillos. 15. Sumner Cotton.

U20: 9. Cooper Jones.

Mass start classic race

Females

U18: 1. Sidney Barbier.

U20: 2. Ellory Kearns.

Males

U18: 1. Wally Magill. 3. Sumner Cotton.

