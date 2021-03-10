SSWSC Roundup: U14 skier podiums in 5 events at U14 Alpine Championships

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Logan Grosdider medaled in all five events and earned second overall at the U14 Alpine Championships in Vail. (Photo by Adam Frisch)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Logan Grosdidier couldn’t possibly have earned any more medals at the U14 Junior Championships in Vail this week. The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club U14 Alpine skier podiumed in all five races, helping her finish second in the overall standings.

She finished first in the first slalom race, second in the second slalom race, as well as super-G and a giant slalom race, while earning third in the other GS race.

Teammate Abby Olson wasn’t far behind Grosdidier in any of the races. Olson earned a pair of second-place and a pair of third-place finishes. She also took fourth in one of the GS races, putting her in third in the overall standings.

“Their focus, their preparation and their execution is top notch,” U14 Alpine coach Michael Britton said. “They show up every day and have a focused goal and are extremely driven athletes.”

Bella Fisher had a top-10 finish in slalom, and Hazel Fernley and Caley Goforth snuck into the top 15. Kinsley Jacobson and Kat Cosby had strong top-15 finishes as well.

“They really worked together well and fed off each other’s energy,” Britton said. “They were an extremely supportive unit. I really feel like our team dynamic is our biggest strength, especially on the girls side.”

The boys U14 Alpine team wraps up its Junior Championships Thursday.

U14 Alpine Junior Championships

Super G: 2. Logan Grosdider. 3. Abby Olson. 17. Kat Cosby.

GS Race 1: 3. Grosdidier. 4. Olson.

GS Race 2: 2. Olson. 3. Grosdidier. 12. Cosby.

Slalom Race 1

1. Grosdidier. 2. Olson. 9. Bella Fisher. 12. Hazel Fernley. 14. Caley Goforth. 16. Kinsley Jacobson.

Slalom Race 2: 2. Grosdidier. 3. Olson. 13. Fisher.

Overall: 2. Grosdidier. 3. Olson.

Moguls skiers conclude busy season with Junior and US Nationals

The SSWSC moguls team is nearing the end of a whirlwind season, concluding with Junior Nationals in Park City this weekend and U.S. Nationals in Snowbird the week of March 22.

It’s been a year of firsts for the U19 and U17 competitors. Xander Tatar-Brown, Chris Stone, Ella Walker, Katie McLaughlin and Anabel Ayad all got their first taste of international competition in an FIS Open event in Deer Valley in mid-February.

“I was really impressed and proud of them with how well they handled the pressure,” head coach Ann Battelle said. “It’s not like they were going into it to win, but it’s scary when you see the bright yellow Kazahkstan uniforms and the Canadians and Great Britain. It’s just different.”

Ayad earned 21st, Walker took 23rd and McLaughlin finished 27th in the first women’s event. Tatar-Brown took 21st in the first men’s event, and Stone finished 45th.

Following a long off-season on the water ramps, Ayad, Walker and McLaughlin are all incorporating flips into competitions for the first time.

“And Chris Stone, he’s throwing a full twisting backflip for the first time this year,” Battelle said. “Xander Tatar-Brown is doing a cork seven with a truck driver grab in it, which I’m sure sounds like Chinese to you, but it’s a super impressive, cool trick that not that many people in the world are doing.”

Battelle expected a season of sparse competitions but instead, has been busy with frequent competitions since late December. The team took part in a booked-out event at Steamboat Resort right after Christmas, which they expected to be the first and last event. Two and half months later, the team is still jamming and feeling great ahead of the culminating competitions of the season.

“I know that I’m starting to get a little frazzled with being gone all week then training on the weekends then leaving again, and they have to do that and juggle school,” Battelle said. “I give them a lot of credit.”

Howelsen hosts Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined Junior Championships

If you see flying skiers this weekend, have no fear. Howelsen Hill Ski Area is hosting the Junior Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined Junior Championships on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Locals as well as competitors from the Rocky-Central region will all compete in individual events Thursday, team events Friday and an elimination jump event Saturday.

