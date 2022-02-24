SSWSC qualifies dozens for U16, U18 champs

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Nick DeMarco earned eighth at the Rocky Mountain Division Super G Junior Championships at Steamboat Resort on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat Resort and Howelsen Hill will host the U16 Alpine Rocky/Central Division Championships from March 7-11.

The best athletes from the region will compete in downhill, super-G, super-G combined, giant slalom and slalom on the All Out race course at Steamboat Resort and the face of Howelsen Hill.

Six women and four men from the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club will compete for regional titles.

Noelle Roth, Abby Olson, Mollie McTigue, Katharina Cosby, Emma McHaffie and Hazel Fernley will represent Steamboat in the women’s races.

Adrian Beauregard, Caman Beauregard, Curtis Zanni and Caspian Troan will compete in the men’s races.

Additionally, 13 skiers will represent SSWSC at the U18 National Championships, the first in two years, scheduled to be held in Vail from March 1-7.

The event has just 18 spots for athletes from the Rocky/Central division, and having so many Steamboat athletes qualify is a testament to the program.

Tatum Grosdidier, Lauren Haerter, Caroline Gilchrist, Elena Dziura, Rylee McLouth and Greta Goldsmith qualified on the women’s side, while Jeremy Nolting, Daniel Ferucci, Charlie Welch, Colin Kagan, Laiken Roth, Nick DeMarco and Roman Elvidge qualified on the men’s side.

