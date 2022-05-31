SSWSC promotes coach of 10 years to freeskiing director

Andy Michnay has been promoted to Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Freeskiing Director.

SSWSC/Courtesy photo

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club announced that Andy Michnay was promoted to freeskiing director on Thursday, May 26, in a news release.

Michnay completed his 10th season with the club this past winter, holding roles such as park and pipe travel coach, head freeski park and pipe coach, and manager of the Bald Eagle lake water ramp facility.

He’ll be taking over for Tony Lodico, who stepped down in January after 20 years with the club.

“Andy has been a leader in our freeskiing program for many years and has been a big part of its success.” said SSWC Athletic Director Dave Stewart in the release. “Andy’s inclusive approach is the perfect fit to lead the diverse freeskiing program. We are fortunate to have Andy step into this new role leading the programs he has helped to build.”

Michnay is taking on an expanding program that has doubled in size over the last decade and grown to include big mountain and backcountry programming.

“We have a really great group of coaches and staff to keep up with our growing programs,” said Michnay in the release. “I’m excited to offer programs to the community that involve park and pipe, big mountain and backcountry. These aren’t just for competitive athletes, but also for those looking to improve their skills, abilities and personal ski visions. Freeskiing is a sport that everyone can participate in.”

Michnay started freeskiing in fifth grade at Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. He only had a couple rails on the short runs of the short slope. As a coach, he passes on that passion to others.

His career on snow started when he took a job at Steamboat Resort as the park and pipe maintenance crew, a position he held for five years.

“Andy is loved by the athletes and parents and is highly respected as a coach in the industry,” said Associate Executive Director Jon Nolting in the release. “He is well positioned to lead this growing and progressive discipline at the SSWSC.”

