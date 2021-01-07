SSWSC Nordic skiers compete at Soldier Hollow

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Nordic skiers competed at Soldier Hollow, Utah, against some of top racers in the Western U.S. on Saturday and Sunday, coming away with some impressive finishes.

In the sprint Saturday, Waverly Gebhardt finished 20th in three minutes and eight seconds. Grace Zanni took 29th overall and was fifth among U18 athletes. Ellery Hodges was 40th overall but 10th at the U18 level.

The Steamboat men were led by Noel Keefe, who earned fourth in 2:36, while Finn O’Connell took 11th. Wally Magill finished 17th overall and was third among U18 athletes. Wyatt Gabhart earned 19th, and Trey Jones was close behind in 21st, good for fourth among U18 skiers. Simon Zink came in 27th.

In the women’s 10K the following day, Waverly Gebhardt led the Steamboat ladies again, earning 18th in 34:51. She finished third at the U20 level. Sidney Barbier was 26th overall and fourth at the U18 level, while Grace Zanni took 31st, good for seventh among U18 athletes. Ellery Hodges earned ninth at the U18 level while finishing 36th overall.

