SSWSC Nordic skiers bring home medals from junior nationals

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Nordic skier Heidi Andre competes in the Rocky Mountain Division Junior Nationals in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Brian Tate/Courtesy photo

Fifteen Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Nordic athletes recently returned from the 2022 Cross Country Junior Nationals, where they earned strong finishes at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis, Minn., last weekend.

Trey Jones was the top SSWSC finisher, earning silver in the classic sprint and classic mass start at the U18 level. Griff Rillos, another U18 athlete, finished 10th in the freestyle individual start.

At the U16 level, Grey Barbier made his junior nationals debut, finishing third in the classic mass start and 13th in the freestyle individual start.

Henry Magill was also competing in his first junior nationals and ended up seventh in the freestyle individual start, as well as 10th in the classic mass start and 15th in the classic sprint.

The women were led by U16 skier Nikita Andre, who earned 16th in the classic mass start. Teammate Grace Olexa wasn’t far behind in 20th.

Heidi Andrew, Tinsley Wilkinson, Ruby May, Kiri May, Tristan Thrasher, Campbell McLaren, Charley Lodwick and Thomas Cooper also competed.

Additionally, SSWSC alumna Sidney Barbier, who skis for the University of Denver, finished sixth in the U20 freestyle individual start and 12th in the classic mass start.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.