SSWSC moguls skiers finish well at nationals

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club moguls skier Isabel Powell plows through fresh snow during the Rocky Mountain Competition Series singles competition at Steamboat Resort in January 2022.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club freestyle skiers held their own at the US Moguls National Championships last weekend at Deer Valley Resort in Utah.

In the women’s moguls, Ella Walker and Anabel Ayad made the top-16 cut and advanced to finals.

Ayad was third after qualifications. She came out hard but paid for pushing it and had a couple mistakes. She ended up 16th. Walker took 12th, and Isabell Powell earned 32nd.

In doubles competition on Sunday, March 27, Ayad finished 13th, while Walker was 21st.

In men’s moguls, Collin Hassell narrowly missed finals by taking 20th, while teammate Xander Tatar-Brown earned 40th.

In doubles, Hassel finished 27th while Tatar-Brown was 17th.

