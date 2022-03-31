SSWSC moguls skiers finish well at nationals
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club freestyle skiers held their own at the US Moguls National Championships last weekend at Deer Valley Resort in Utah.
In the women’s moguls, Ella Walker and Anabel Ayad made the top-16 cut and advanced to finals.
Ayad was third after qualifications. She came out hard but paid for pushing it and had a couple mistakes. She ended up 16th. Walker took 12th, and Isabell Powell earned 32nd.
In doubles competition on Sunday, March 27, Ayad finished 13th, while Walker was 21st.
In men’s moguls, Collin Hassell narrowly missed finals by taking 20th, while teammate Xander Tatar-Brown earned 40th.
In doubles, Hassel finished 27th while Tatar-Brown was 17th.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
SSWSC moguls skiers finish well at nationals
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club freestyle skiers held their own at the US Moguls National Championships last weekend at Deer Valley Resort in Utah.