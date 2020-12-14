SSWSC joins US Ski and Snowboard’s High Performance Center Partnership Program

The Face was filled with skiers and snowboarders alike at Howelsen Hill's opening day.



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Athletes, parents and coaches already know how special the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is. Now, it’s being made even more official as the SSWSC was named to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard High Performance Center Partnership Program.

The program was created in 2017 as a means to connect training facilities and maintain consistent training to provide the smoothest pathway to athletes looking to make the national team.

“It’s a partnership; it’s not just a one way program,” said SSWSC Athletic Director Dave Stewart. “It’s designed to be a learning partnership between clubs. It’s a collaborative partnership between U.S. Ski and Snowboard and clubs like us and other clubs.”

Not only does the Winter Sports Club get a closer working relationship with the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association, but the USSA gets to learn more about clubs around the nation and what they need to bring their athletes and facilities to the next level.

“This unique partnership benefits all of our athletes and enhances our training programs,” said SSWSC Director of Strength and Conditioning Sady Tobin in the news release. “It gives us structured training, coaches education and access to recent research and trends in order to create the best training environment from a youth level continued to our highly competitive programs.”

Clubs that are certified gold or silver have the ability to join the partnership. The SSWSC is certified gold, along with about 10% of all USSA clubs. Steamboat is just the 12th club to join the High Performance Center Partnership Program.

While the club has already seen noticeable improvements as of late, such as the garage doors and outdoor extension of the DeHaven Strength and Conditioning Center, this partnership will only allow for more improvement.

“We just want to use it to get better,” Stewart said. “There are a lot of operational things we’ve identified to work on, injured athlete protocols and return to sports protocols. We want to take a look at our facilities and see where we can go with that. Also, COVID and how to optimize safe training during COVID.”

