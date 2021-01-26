SSWSC briefs: Winters works his way to top of European Cup

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Alpine Snowboarder Cody Winters took second in parallel slalom at the Junior World Championships. The podium finish marked a strong start to his first World Cup-focused season. (Courtesy/ Cody Winters)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Cody Winters is on top of his game with a first- and fifth-place finish in Davos, Switzerland, putting the slalom snowboarder into second place in the European Cup standings.

The 20-year-old Steamboat Springs snowboarder is in the midst of his first high-level season, filled with World and European Cup appearances. On Jan. 23, Winters was the victor in men’s parallel slalom. The next day, he was just shy of the podium, finishing fifth in parallel giant slalom.

Winters is the highest ranked American snowboarder in the cup standings and mere points of out first place.

He also participated in a handful of World Cups this winter, improving his results each time, most recently taking 24th in Scoul, Switzerland, in early January. Winters is 24th in World Cup parallel slalom standings.

The Steamboat athlete also earned second at Junior Worlds last month in his last year of eligibility.

Dierdoff earns top 10 finish in Italy

Mick Dierdorff races in a qualification round of the mens snowboard cross event at the 2018 Winter Olympics. The 29-year-old is back on the World Cup circuit and earned a top-10 finish last weekend.



In his first weekend of competition in 10 months, Steamboat snowboard cross competitor Mick Dierdorff earned a top 10 finish. On the first day of competition in Chiesa In Valmalenco, Italy, he took 43rd. Two days later on Jan. 24, Dierdorff drastically improved his mark, taking ninth. He was one of four Americans in the top 10 at the event.

The 29-year-old sits at 21st in the World Cup standings in snowboard cross.

USA Nordic names junior world championships

USA Nordic named 17 athletes to the Junior World Championship teams for ski jumping and Nordic combined. Seven athletes hail from the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

The teams will head to Lahti, Finland, to compete between Feb. 8 and 13.

Annika Belshaw, an 18-year-old out of Steamboat, is heading to her fourth Junior Worlds with three other women ski jumpers from Park City, Utah.

Erik Belshaw, 16, of Steamboat will be attending his second Junior Worlds along with four other male ski jumpers.

The women’s Nordic combined team is full of Steamboat skiers, all of which are on the national team as well. Tess Arnone, 17, will attend her third Junior Worlds, while Alexa Brabec, 16, and Annika Malacinski, 19, are going to their second.

Niklas Malacinski, 17, and Gunnar Gilbertson, 18, will represent Steamboat on the men’s Nordic combined team. Gilbertson will get his first taste of the Junior World stage, while Malacinski is going for the third time.

Malacinski misses top 10 in Continental Cup races

Winter Sports Club athlete and men’s national Nordic combined team member Niklas Malacinski competed with other American teammates at Eisenerz, Austria, last weekend. He narrowly missed the top 10 in all three races, and sits at 10th in the cup standings.

Every event was an individual competition with a 10K race.

Malacinski earned 11th on Jan. 22, four spots ahead of USA teammate Ben Loomis. On the next day, Malacinski took 12th, while Loomis finished 10th. In the final competition, Malacinski earned 14th.

