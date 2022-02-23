SSWSC briefs: Nordic Junior National team named

From left, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Tristan Thrasher, Vail’s Reiner Schmidt and SSWSC's Campbell McLaren stand on the podium. Thrasher and McLaren fought hard for second place in the U16 men's mass start classic race in Minturn last weekend, which helped them qualify for Junior Nationals.

Brian Tate/Courtesy photo

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Nordic athletes competed in eight races in Minturn last weekend, all of which had an effect on who qualified for the Junior National Championships next month.

Thirteen SSWSC skiers qualified with two more being named alternates. Trey Jones, Griff Rillos, Thomas Cooper, Grey Barbier, Henry Magill, Campbell McLaren, Tristan Thrasher, Charley Lodwick, Ruby May, Tinsley Wilskinson, Nikita Andre, Grace Olexa and Kiri May all qualified. Heidi Andre and Anna Rhodes are alternates.

Day one was the mass start classic race and Jones won the U18/20 men’s 10-kilometer race. Rillos was 20 seconds behind him, taking second. Magill finished fifth, while Cooper was ninth and Barbier was 11th.

May led SSWSC skiers in the U18/20 women’s field, finishing sixth, while teammate Lodwick finished eighth. Wilkinson was 10th, Heidi Andre 11th and Suzy Magill was 13th.

In the U16 men’s 5K race, Thrasher and McLaren fought for second place. Thrasher won out and took second. McLaren earned third and teammate Luke Bedell was 23rd.

Nikita Andre led SSWSC skiers in the girls U16 race, finishing fifth, while Olexa finished sixth and May was seventh.

In the U18/20 men’s individual start freestyle, or skate race, Rillos won by less than a second. Henry Magill finished fourth, Barbier was fifth and Cooper was seventh.

Lodwick took ninth in the U18/20 women’s race, while Wilkinson finished 11th, Heidi Andre was 14th and Suzy Magill was 17th.

In the U16 girls race, Nikita Andre took fifth, Olexa sixth and May eighth.

