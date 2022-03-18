SSWSC briefs: Grosdidier sweeps U14 Alpine champ podiums

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club U14 Alpine skier Logan Grosdidier swept the women's races at the Rocky-Central Championships in Vail last week.

Michael Britton/Courtesy photo

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Logan Grosdidier had an unreal performance at the U14 Alpine Rocky-Central Championships last week in Vail. She won every single race that week, earning the top overall spot among all women.

Grosdidier won super-G, as well as giant slalom and slalom races, and the women’s duals race. According to coach Michael Britton, she beat every racer, including the boys, by more than a second in her super-G race.

Bella Fisher finished fourth overall, helped by a fourth-place finish in giant slalom race one, seventh in giant slalom race two, fifth in both slalom races and 10th in super-G. Caley Goforth had a few top-10 finishes as well, earning her seventh place overall.

The young men were led by Ashton Roth, who took 10th in slalom, 10th in duals and 14th in super-G.

Zarlengo earns victory at home

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club freeskier James Zarlengo used a 360 to secure his first-ever USASA win on Sunday, March 13, at Steamboat Resort.

Andy Michnay/Courtesy photo

James Zarlengo was the sole representative of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club at a United States of American Snowboard and Freeski Association ski halfpipe competition on March 13 at Steamboat Resort. He put down a safe first run, then went big on his second, attempting a new trick, a 360. His boldness helped him earn his first-ever USASA victory.

Reynolds wins big at Winter Park

Ellie Reynolds, Jesse Weaver and Skylar Davison show off the hardware they earned at an International Freeskier Association big mountain event in Winter Park on Sunday, March 13th.

Matti Hill/Courtesy photo

Last week, 20 Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes competed at an International Freeskiers Association big mountain regional competition in Winter Park. Ellie Reynolds stood atop the women’s 12-14 podium after skiing a “hard-charging line full of sweet airs and big moves,” according to SSWSC big mountain lead coach Matti Hill. Teammate Jesse Weaver joined Reynolds on the podium in third, and Skylar Davison finished fourth.

Reynolds has had such a great year that she was invited to the North American Championships, which feature the top 175 of 2,200 athletes competing in North America.

Darian Squires won the men’s 12-14 division with what Hill described as “a large double feature leading right into a 360 off of a cliff drop.” Thomas Agosta finished fourth, while Robbie Wodnick took fifth.

Cooper Malia rode to third in the 12-14 male snowboarding category. In the 15-18 male ski division, Sal Malone used a huge cliff drop to earn fourth. He was the only telemark skier at the event.

