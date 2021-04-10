Soroco volleyball
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco High School volleyball is now X-X after sweeping North Park Thursday night and De Beque Friday night.
On Thursday, the Rams hosted North Park and won in three sets. The opener was the closest, with the Rams winning 25-20.
The second set saw Soroco win 25-17 and the Rams ended the evening with 25-18 win in the third.
Soroco 3, North Park 0
NP 20 17 18 – 0
S 25 25 25 – 3
