 Soroco volleyball undefeated at home tournament | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Soroco volleyball undefeated at home tournament

Sports Sports |

Shelby Reardon
  


OAK CREEK — The Soroco High School volleyball team went 3-0 at its home tournament on Saturday.

The Rams started the day with swift 3-0 victory over Gilpin County, 25-17, 25-18, 25-13.

Then, they proceeded to sweep Roaring Fork 3-0 with set scores of 25-14, 25-12, 25-7.

Seniors Peyton Park and Eden Mayer led the team in kills against Roaring Fork. In the 3-1 win over Little Snake River, senior Sophia Benjamin led with 13 kills. Senior Irene Hoff had three aces in each match.

Soroco defeated Little Snake River 3-1. Soroco won set one 25-22, but the team from Baggs, Wyoming won set two 25-19. Soroco put the win away with 25-18 and 25-17 set victories.

The Rams next play Tuesday at home against Steamboat Springs.

Soroco 3, Gilpin County 0

S 25 25 25 – 3

GC 17 18 13 – 0

Soroco 3, Roaring Fork 0

S 25 25 25 – 3

RF 14 12 7 – 0

Soroco 3, Little Snake River 1

S 25 19 25 25 – 3

LSR 22 25 18 17 – 1

Soroco Volleyball 2021

Aug. 26 - vs. Lake County - no result

Aug. 28 - Home tournament - 3-0

Aug. 31 - vs. Steamboat

Sept. 2 - vs. Vail Christian

Sept. 10 - vs. Caprock

Sept. 11 - at Meeker

Sept. 15 - vs. Moffat County

Sept. 24 - at Calhan

Sept. 25 - at Simla tournament

Oct. 1 - vs. Olathe

Oct. 2 - vs. Vail Mountain

Oct. 7 - at North Park

Oct. 8 - at Rangely

Oct. 22 - at Plateau Valley

Oct. 23 - at DeBeque

Oct. 29 - vs. Hayden

Oct. 30 - at West Grand

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Prep Sports
See more