Soroco volleyball undefeated at home tournament
OAK CREEK — The Soroco High School volleyball team went 3-0 at its home tournament on Saturday.
The Rams started the day with swift 3-0 victory over Gilpin County, 25-17, 25-18, 25-13.
Then, they proceeded to sweep Roaring Fork 3-0 with set scores of 25-14, 25-12, 25-7.
Seniors Peyton Park and Eden Mayer led the team in kills against Roaring Fork. In the 3-1 win over Little Snake River, senior Sophia Benjamin led with 13 kills. Senior Irene Hoff had three aces in each match.
Soroco defeated Little Snake River 3-1. Soroco won set one 25-22, but the team from Baggs, Wyoming won set two 25-19. Soroco put the win away with 25-18 and 25-17 set victories.
The Rams next play Tuesday at home against Steamboat Springs.
Soroco 3, Gilpin County 0
S 25 25 25 – 3
GC 17 18 13 – 0
Soroco 3, Roaring Fork 0
S 25 25 25 – 3
RF 14 12 7 – 0
Soroco 3, Little Snake River 1
S 25 19 25 25 – 3
LSR 22 25 18 17 – 1
Aug. 26 - vs. Lake County - no result
Aug. 28 - Home tournament - 3-0
Aug. 31 - vs. Steamboat
Sept. 2 - vs. Vail Christian
Sept. 10 - vs. Caprock
Sept. 11 - at Meeker
Sept. 15 - vs. Moffat County
Sept. 24 - at Calhan
Sept. 25 - at Simla tournament
Oct. 1 - vs. Olathe
Oct. 2 - vs. Vail Mountain
Oct. 7 - at North Park
Oct. 8 - at Rangely
Oct. 22 - at Plateau Valley
Oct. 23 - at DeBeque
Oct. 29 - vs. Hayden
Oct. 30 - at West Grand
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Soroco volleyball undefeated at home tournament
OAK CREEK — The Soroco High School volleyball team went 3-0 at its home tournament on Saturday.