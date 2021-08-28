Soroco volleyball undefeated at home tournament





OAK CREEK — The Soroco High School volleyball team went 3-0 at its home tournament on Saturday.

The Rams started the day with swift 3-0 victory over Gilpin County, 25-17, 25-18, 25-13.

Then, they proceeded to sweep Roaring Fork 3-0 with set scores of 25-14, 25-12, 25-7.

Seniors Peyton Park and Eden Mayer led the team in kills against Roaring Fork. In the 3-1 win over Little Snake River, senior Sophia Benjamin led with 13 kills. Senior Irene Hoff had three aces in each match.

Soroco defeated Little Snake River 3-1. Soroco won set one 25-22, but the team from Baggs, Wyoming won set two 25-19. Soroco put the win away with 25-18 and 25-17 set victories.

The Rams next play Tuesday at home against Steamboat Springs.

Soroco 3, Gilpin County 0

S 25 25 25 – 3

GC 17 18 13 – 0

Soroco 3, Roaring Fork 0

S 25 25 25 – 3

RF 14 12 7 – 0

Soroco 3, Little Snake River 1

S 25 19 25 25 – 3

LSR 22 25 18 17 – 1

Soroco Volleyball 2021 Aug. 26 - vs. Lake County - no result Aug. 28 - Home tournament - 3-0 Aug. 31 - vs. Steamboat Sept. 2 - vs. Vail Christian Sept. 10 - vs. Caprock Sept. 11 - at Meeker Sept. 15 - vs. Moffat County Sept. 24 - at Calhan Sept. 25 - at Simla tournament Oct. 1 - vs. Olathe Oct. 2 - vs. Vail Mountain Oct. 7 - at North Park Oct. 8 - at Rangely Oct. 22 - at Plateau Valley Oct. 23 - at DeBeque Oct. 29 - vs. Hayden Oct. 30 - at West Grand

