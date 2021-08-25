‘No give, no mercy’: Soroco volleyball team wants to burst the bubble
OAK CREEK — The Soroco High School volleyball team wants to win. For years, the Rams have been talented, but the senior-heavy team thinks it’s finally reached a point where the talent and desire to win have overlapped.
For a couple of years, the Rams have been on the bubble. They are one of the best teams — if not the best team — on the Western Slope. They look like they’ve got all the workings of a top team in the state, go to regionals and then, lose pretty handily. The 2021 team is hoping to break that cycle and burst that bubble.
“I’m really satisfied with how the team played last year. We had a great season. We worked really well. We had a lot of good things going for us,” senior Sophia Benjamin said. “I definitely think a lot of people feel unsatisfied about the way it ended. We’re ready to go farther this year.”
The 2021 team has 10 seniors, most of which have been playing together since sixth grade.
“(They have) a really strong desire. For them, after last year with basketball and going right into volleyball, they saw some really great successes on their season but have not got over that bubble, yet,” head coach Jeannie Jo Logan said. “I wouldn’t say it’s urgency but really diving in to how we get over that bubble. The talent is definitely there. … It’s keeping their minds engaged with their athletic ability.”
The key to success is staying focused on the task at hand. Senior Irene Hoff said players have a tendency to look ahead to other sports, especially as the season nears the end and playoffs. If they can stay in the moment and channel that desire to win, they will undoubtedly do well.
“No give. No mercy,” Hoff said. “We are a good team. We’ll see good teams, but we’ll also see teams that are below our level and (we have) to stay aggressive and show the kind of team we are.”
Soroco is a fast-paced team. Benjamin is most looking forward to executing a hard-hitting offense. As the middle hitter and blocker, she’ll likely play a huge role at the net.
Hoff thinks the team will be a great serving team. Serves are her personal strength and favorite way to set an opponent off balance. She thinks the entire roster is capable of doing so.
“I think that’s an important aspect for us, because if you can score the first point, they don’t have a chance. I’m excited for that,” Hoff said.
Senior Peyton Parker thinks a strength will be serve receive. It was a tough thing to master a few years back, but now, it’s a source of pride for Soroco.
If the Rams can combine all those skills, they’ll be a tough team to face.
“Coach Jeannie Jo has always said, ‘Eyes forward. Stay focused on the priority at hand,’” Parker said. “If we can have that same common goal and keep the heart with it, (we’ll be successful).”
Aug. 26 - vs. Lake County
Aug. 28 - Home tournament
Aug. 31 - vs. Steamboat
Sept. 2 - vs. Vail Christian
Sept. 10 - vs. Caprock
Sept. 11 - at Meeker
Sept. 15 - vs. Moffat County
Sept. 24 - at Calhan
Sept. 25 - at Simla tournament
Oct. 1 - vs. Olathe
Oct. 2 - vs. Vail Mountain
Oct. 7 - at North Park
Oct. 8 - at Rangely
Oct. 22 - at Plateau Valley
Oct. 23 - at DeBeque
Oct. 29 - vs. Hayden
Oct. 30 - at West Grand
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
‘No give, no mercy’: Soroco volleyball team wants to burst the bubble
OAK CREEK — The Soroco High School volleyball team wants to win. For years, the Rams have been talented, but the senior-heavy team thinks it’s finally reached a point where the talent and desire to…