‘No give, no mercy’: Soroco volleyball team wants to burst the bubble

Soroco High School senior Eden Mayer tries to work around a block during a game against Rangely in spring 2021. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



OAK CREEK — The Soroco High School volleyball team wants to win. For years, the Rams have been talented, but the senior-heavy team thinks it’s finally reached a point where the talent and desire to win have overlapped.

For a couple of years, the Rams have been on the bubble. They are one of the best teams — if not the best team — on the Western Slope. They look like they’ve got all the workings of a top team in the state, go to regionals and then, lose pretty handily. The 2021 team is hoping to break that cycle and burst that bubble.

“I’m really satisfied with how the team played last year. We had a great season. We worked really well. We had a lot of good things going for us,” senior Sophia Benjamin said. “I definitely think a lot of people feel unsatisfied about the way it ended. We’re ready to go farther this year.”

The 2021 team has 10 seniors, most of which have been playing together since sixth grade.

“(They have) a really strong desire. For them, after last year with basketball and going right into volleyball, they saw some really great successes on their season but have not got over that bubble, yet,” head coach Jeannie Jo Logan said. “I wouldn’t say it’s urgency but really diving in to how we get over that bubble. The talent is definitely there. … It’s keeping their minds engaged with their athletic ability.”

The key to success is staying focused on the task at hand. Senior Irene Hoff said players have a tendency to look ahead to other sports, especially as the season nears the end and playoffs. If they can stay in the moment and channel that desire to win, they will undoubtedly do well.

“No give. No mercy,” Hoff said. “We are a good team. We’ll see good teams, but we’ll also see teams that are below our level and (we have) to stay aggressive and show the kind of team we are.”

Soroco High School senior Irene Hoff high fives teammate Makinley Parker during a game against Hayden in spring 2021. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Soroco is a fast-paced team. Benjamin is most looking forward to executing a hard-hitting offense. As the middle hitter and blocker, she’ll likely play a huge role at the net.

Hoff thinks the team will be a great serving team. Serves are her personal strength and favorite way to set an opponent off balance. She thinks the entire roster is capable of doing so.

“I think that’s an important aspect for us, because if you can score the first point, they don’t have a chance. I’m excited for that,” Hoff said.

Senior Peyton Parker thinks a strength will be serve receive. It was a tough thing to master a few years back, but now, it’s a source of pride for Soroco.

If the Rams can combine all those skills, they’ll be a tough team to face.

“Coach Jeannie Jo has always said, ‘Eyes forward. Stay focused on the priority at hand,’” Parker said. “If we can have that same common goal and keep the heart with it, (we’ll be successful).”

Soroco Volleyball 2021 Aug. 26 - vs. Lake County Aug. 28 - Home tournament Aug. 31 - vs. Steamboat Sept. 2 - vs. Vail Christian Sept. 10 - vs. Caprock Sept. 11 - at Meeker Sept. 15 - vs. Moffat County Sept. 24 - at Calhan Sept. 25 - at Simla tournament Oct. 1 - vs. Olathe Oct. 2 - vs. Vail Mountain Oct. 7 - at North Park Oct. 8 - at Rangely Oct. 22 - at Plateau Valley Oct. 23 - at DeBeque Oct. 29 - vs. Hayden Oct. 30 - at West Grand

