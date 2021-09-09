Soroco volleyball postponed





The Soroco volleyball game vs, Caprock on Friday evening will be postponed to a later date, according to Soroco High School Athletic Director Jo Parker.

The Eagles reached out to Soroco to let the school know they could not play. The game will be rescheduled.

Soroco next plays at Meeker on Saturday.

