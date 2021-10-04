Soroco volleyball now 4th best team in 2A





OAK CREEK — The Soroco High School volleyball team is now the No. 4 team in the Colorado High School Activities Association RPI rankings of 2A schools.

The Rams jumped up after defeating previously top-10 Olathe this Friday. Soroco won the first set 25-20, then went on to win 25-18 and 25-19.

Saturday evening, Soroco hosted Vail Mountain and defeated the Western Slope nemesis 3-1. The Gore Rangers won the first set 25-22, but Soroco went on to win the next three 25-23, 25-21 and 25-18.

The Rams are now 10-2 overall and 2-1 in league play. The bulk of their remaining games will be league opponents, starting with North Park on Thursday.

Friday, Oct. 1

Soroco 3, Olathe 0

• S 25 25 25 – 3

• O 20 18 19 – 0

Saturday, Oct. 2

Soroco 3, Vail Mountain 1

• VM – 25 23 21 18 – 1

• S – 22 25 25 25 – 3

Soroco Volleyball 2021 Aug. 26 - vs. Lake County - no result Aug. 28 - Home tournament, 3-0 Aug. 31 - vs. Steamboat, W 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-23) Sept. 2 - vs. Vail Christian, W 3-1 (25-16, 18-25, 25-20, 25-16) Sept. 11 - at Meeker, L 3-1 (25-15, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15) Sept. 15 - vs. Moffat County, W 3-0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-21) Sept. 24 - at Calhan, W 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-15) Sept. 25 - at Simla tournament (2-1) Oct. 1 - vs. Olathe, W 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-19) Oct. 2 - vs. Vail Mountain, W 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18) Oct. 7 - at North Park Oct. 8 - at Rangely Oct. 22 - at Plateau Valley Oct. 23 - at DeBeque Oct. 29 - vs. Hayden Oct. 30 - at West Grand

