Soroco volleyball now 12-2
WALDEN — The Soroco High School volleyball team swept North Park on the road Thursday night, 3-0.
The Rams won the opening set 25-23 and went on to roll by the Wildcats 25-11 in the second. The third was closer, but Soroco prevailed 25-21 to win in three straight sets.
Soroco is now 12-2, and 4-1 against Western Slope opponents. The Rams next play Friday at Rangely.
Soroco 3, North Park 0
S 25 25 25 – 3
NP 23 11 21 – 0
Aug. 26 - vs. Lake County - no result
Aug. 28 - Home tournament, 3-0
Aug. 31 - vs. Steamboat, W 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-23)
Sept. 2 - vs. Vail Christian, W 3-1 (25-16, 18-25, 25-20, 25-16)
Sept. 11 - at Meeker, L 3-1 (25-15, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15)
Sept. 15 - vs. Moffat County, W 3-0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-21)
Sept. 24 - at Calhan, W 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-15)
Sept. 25 - at Simla tournament (2-1)
Oct. 1 - vs. Olathe, W 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-19)
Oct. 2 - vs. Vail Mountain, W 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18)
Oct. 7 - at North Park, W 3-0 (25-23, 25-11, 25-21)
Oct. 8 - at Rangely
Oct. 22 - at Plateau Valley
Oct. 23 - at DeBeque
Oct. 29 - vs. Hayden
Oct. 30 - at West Grand
