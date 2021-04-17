Soroco volleyball moves to 9-1





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco volleyball team is now No. 9 in the state among all 2A teams following a 3-0 sweep over Plateau Valley on Saturday.

The Rams continued their regional domination with set wins of 25-20, 25-21 and 25-10.

Two days earlier, they won 3-1 over Olathe with set scores 19-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22.

Soroco has just one loss on the season, 3-1 to No. 4 Vail Mountain. Among the nine wins, seven have been sweeps. The Rams have two set losses this year in games they win.

The next two games on the schedule will be Soroco’s toughest as they face No. 4 Vail Christian and No. 3 Meeker.

Soroco will conclude the regular season with a home game against Hayden on Saturday, April 24.

Saturday, April 17

Soroco 3, Plateau Valley 0

PV 20 21 10 – 0

S 25 25 25 – 3

Thursday, April 15

Soroco 3, Olathe 1

S 19 25 25 25 – 3

O 25 15 18 22 – 1

Soroco volleyball schedule March 20 - versus Caprock, W 3-0 March 26 - versus Hotchkiss, W 3-0 March 27 - versus Rangely, W 3-0 April 1 - versus Vail Mountain, L 3-1 April 3 - versus West Grand, W 3-1 April 8 - versus North Park, W 3-0 April 9 - versus De Beque, W 3-0 April 10 - at Paonia, W 3-0 April 15 - at Olathe, W 3-1 April 17 - at Plateau Valley, W 3-0 April 21 - at Vail Christian April 23 - versus Meeker April 24 - versus Hayden

