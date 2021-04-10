Soroco volleyball moves to 7-1





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco High School volleyball is now 7-1 after sweeping North Park, De Beque and Paonia over three days.

Hayden traveled to Paonia on Saturday and got down to business right away, winning the first set 25-13. The Rams continued the sweep with 25-16 and 25-20 set victories.

Soroco has just one loss on the season, and in all the teams wins, there’s been just one set loss. They are No. 17 in the state RPI standings.

Friday’s home game was the quickest Soroco has earned a win this year. They defeated De Beque in straight sets, 25-3, 25-6, 25-8.

On Thursday, the Rams hosted North Park and won in three sets. The opener was the closest, with the Rams winning 25-20.

The second set saw Soroco win 25-17 and the Rams ended the evening with 25-18 win in the third.

Soroco 3, Paonia 0

S 25 25 25 – 3

O 13 16 20 – 0

April 9

Soroco 3, De Beque 0

DB 3 6 8 – 0

S 25 25 25 – 3

April 8

Soroco 3, North Park 0

NP 20 17 18 – 0

S 25 25 25 – 3

Soroco volleyball schedule March 20 - versus Caprock, W 3-0 March 26 - versus Hotchkiss, W 3-0 March 27 - versus Rangely, W 3-0 April 1 - versus Vail Mountain, L 3-1 April 3 - versus West Grand, W 3-1 April 8 - versus North Park, W 3-0 April 9 - versus De Beque, W 3-0 April 10 - at Paonia, W 3-0 April 15 - at Olathe April 17 - at Plateau Valley April 21 - at Vail Christian April 23 - versus Meeker April 24 - versus Hayden

