Soroco volleyball loses 1st game to Vail Mountain
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco High School volleyball team lost 3-1 to Vail Mountain on Thursday night, the team’s first loss of the season. The Rams are now 3-1.
All four sets were close, but Vail Mountain proved to be the stronger team under pressure.
The Gore Rangers won the first set 25-21 and Soroco answered with a 25-20 victory in the second. Vail Mountain took a 2-1 lead with a 26-24 win and sealed the win 25-21 in the fourth.
Soroco next plays at home on Saturday against West Grand.
March 20 - versus Caprock, W 3-0
March 26 - versus Hotchkiss, W 3-0
March 27 - versus Rangely, W 3-0
April 1 - versus Vail Mountain, L 3-1
April 3 - versus West Grand
April 8 - versus North Park
April 9 - versus De Beque
April 10 - at Paonia
April 15 - at Olathe
April 17 - at Plateau Valley
April 21 - at Vail Christian
April 23 - versus Meeker
April 24 - versus Hayden
