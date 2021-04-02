Soroco volleyball loses 1st game to Vail Mountain





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco High School volleyball team lost 3-1 to Vail Mountain on Thursday night, the team’s first loss of the season. The Rams are now 3-1.

All four sets were close, but Vail Mountain proved to be the stronger team under pressure.

The Gore Rangers won the first set 25-21 and Soroco answered with a 25-20 victory in the second. Vail Mountain took a 2-1 lead with a 26-24 win and sealed the win 25-21 in the fourth.

Soroco next plays at home on Saturday against West Grand.

Soroco volleyball schedule March 20 - versus Caprock, W 3-0 March 26 - versus Hotchkiss, W 3-0 March 27 - versus Rangely, W 3-0 April 1 - versus Vail Mountain, L 3-1 April 3 - versus West Grand April 8 - versus North Park April 9 - versus De Beque April 10 - at Paonia April 15 - at Olathe April 17 - at Plateau Valley April 21 - at Vail Christian April 23 - versus Meeker April 24 - versus Hayden

