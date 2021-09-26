Soroco volleyball earns three wins this weekend





SIMLA — The Soroco High School volleyball team went 2-1 this weekend, moving its record to 9-2 on the year.

The Rams traveled to the Simla tournament Saturday, where they faced the host team to start the day.

Soroco won the first two sets with little trouble, 25-9, 25-18. The Rams were one win away from a victory, but the Simla team dug in its heels.

The Cubs won two straight close sets, 29-27, 25-22, forcing a fifth set. Soroco nearly won but fell 15-12.

The rest of the day was easier for the Rams. Soroco won 3-0 over No. 4 Sanford and Kit Carson. The loss to Soroco was the first of the season for Sanford.

On Friday, Soroco earned another 3-0 win over Calhan.

Soroco is the No. 6 2A team in the state and has nine games left in the season. Eight of those games are league matches. Next, they face Olathe, the No. 10 team, at home.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Soroco 3, Sanford 0

So 25 27 25 – 3

Sa 14 25 20 – 0

Simla 3, Soroco 2

So 25 25 27 22 12 – 2

Si 9 18 29 25 15 – 3

Soroco 3, Kit Carson 0

KC 20 22 16 – 0

S 25 25 25 – 3

Friday, Sept. 24

Soroco 3, Calhan 0

S 25 25 25 – 3

C 14 23 15 – 0

Soroco Volleyball 2021 Aug. 26 - vs. Lake County - no result Aug. 28 - Home tournament, 3-0 Aug. 31 - vs. Steamboat, W 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-23) Sept. 2 - vs. Vail Christian, W 3-1 (25-16, 18-25, 25-20, 25-16) Sept. 11 - at Meeker, L 3-1 (25-15, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15) Sept. 15 - vs. Moffat County, W 3-0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-21) Sept. 24 - at Calhan, W 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-15) Sept. 25 - at Simla tournament (2-1) Oct. 1 - vs. Olathe Oct. 2 - vs. Vail Mountain Oct. 7 - at North Park Oct. 8 - at Rangely Oct. 22 - at Plateau Valley Oct. 23 - at DeBeque Oct. 29 - vs. Hayden Oct. 30 - at West Grand

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.