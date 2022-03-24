Soroco track and field returns troves of talent
Last year, the Soroco High School girls sprint relay team stood on the podium three times at the state championships.
All four of the runners — Larhae Whaley, Lexi Vandenburg, Kayedence Bruner and Marissa Martindale — are back this year as seniors and juniors, and they hope to return to state and earn top finishes again.
Vandenburg is out with an injury, but she should be back in plenty of time to help the team qualify and be in tip-top shape come state championships in late May.
“We plan to be in the top five again at state,” coach David Bruner said.
The girls relay teams are already off to a great start, winning the 4×200-meter relay in the season-opening meet in Brighton last weekend and taking third in the 4×100.
Additionally, Martindale won long jump, while senior teammate Sophia Benjamin took second. Benjamin was also second in triple jump and Whaley finished second in pole vault.
All in all, the season opener set high but accurate standards for what the Rams could achieve this year.
Bruner hopes individuals such as Benjamin, Kayedence Bruner and Martindale can qualify for state and perform well, especially since they are seniors.
The guys side of the team is much smaller, just five strong compared to 15 girls. Sophomore Alan Mayer, who also runs cross country, is the closest thing the team has to a veteran and should do well in his events.
Junior Logan Whaley and freshman Wyatt Trout will compete in the sprint events, while sophomore Isaac Perez will compete in more middle distance and long distance races. Because they’re newer to high school track, don’t be shocked if they try a little bit of everything.
Bruner is still unsure about how far some of the newcomers will get this season.
“It’s really too early in the year to see,” he said.
But freshmen sports seasons are rarely about titles and championships and mostly about joining the team and becoming familiar with a new level of competition.
Despite not having a track with markings and not having jump pits available, the Rams have always been a capable track team.
After having a later season last year, the Rams are back to running in the early spring, working out on snow, in the school parking lot and inside. Still, the results are showing.
Handoffs in parking lots translated well onto the track, and technique drills clearly worked for Martindale in long jump.
“It’s kind of like normal with the weather in Routt County,” Bruner said. “We’re just working on techniques for field events. Kind of like normal, for us.”
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Soroco track and field returns troves of talent
Last year, the Soroco High School girls sprint relay team stood on the podium three times at the state championships.