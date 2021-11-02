Soroco, Steamboat volleyball teams play at regionals Saturday

Soroco High School junior Shelby Geiger gets a touch on the ball during a league game against Vail Christian on Thursday night.

The Soroco High School volleyball team will host the 2A Region 5 Tournament on Saturday for the first time in the program’s history.

The Rams concluded the regular season 16-3 and the No. 5 seed, earning them a home regional. Soroco will host No. 32 Colorado Springs School at 11 a.m., then face No. 20 Dolores at 2 p.m. The team that earns two wins will advance to the state tournament.

The Rams qualified for regionals the previous two years but exited quickly with losses. This year, with a high seed and home field advantage, they’re confident they can win.

“I asked the girls last night, ‘What are we doing to do different?’” said head coach Jeannie Jo Logan. “They all answered correctly. They said, ‘Nothing.’ I was like, ‘Perfect.’ You got to keep treating every game the same.”

Soroco has had its best season ever, so why change? The Rams are going into Saturday the same way they have entered every game this season and are bringing the same strengths they’ve demonstrated all fall.

The girls in maroon have deadly serves. Nearly every player has mastered a powerful, accurate serve that leaves opponents on their heels. The Rams also have a well-balanced and talented offense. Nearly every player is capable of slamming a kill or setting up a teammate. Soroco always has three hitters at the net, and that leaves opponents second guessing everything.

“We can go to four different positions at any moment on the floor,” Logan said. “There’s been times the girls chuckle because the defense on the other side of the net will make a comment to them in the middle of the game going, ‘We have no idea where you guys are going to go.’ I like having that ability.”

High School Volleyball Regionals 4A Region 10 Tournament at Colorado Springs No. 27 Steamboat Springs vs. No. 10 Discovery Canyon No. 27 Steamboat Springs vs. No. 15 Pueblo County 2A Region 5 Tournament at Oak Creek No. 5 Soroco vs. No. 32 Colorado Springs School No. 5 Soroco vs. No. 20 Dolores

Soroco is getting familiar with its upcoming opponents, though, watching some film and learning a little bit about how they play. That will make the girls feel prepared, but Logan doesn’t want to completely shift how the Rams play.

“It’s more where are the holes in their defense, and is it consistent?” Logan said. “If there are holes in their defense, that’s where we will start adjusting, and this is where we can go. … We’re not going to spend a ton of time on it. For me, the girls are solid.”

Tori Bilbrey, a senior on the Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team, tips the ball over the net during a game against Battle Mountain on Thursday night.

The Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team earned the No. 27 seed in the 4A rankings and will travel to Colorado Springs for the Region 10 tournament hosted by No. 10 Discovery Canyon on Saturday. The Sailors will start the day facing the host team and then take on No. 15 Pueblo County.

Steamboat head coach Wendy Hall has two simple goals for her team.

“What I’m trying to accomplish as a coach is get everybody to think in terms of I’m going to give my best for this team,” she said. “I’m not going to focus on what’s in it for me, but I’m going to give my best effort in practice every day and on Saturday at the regional tournament for my team. My goal for them, whenever they walk off the court for the last time this season … (is) that they feel a sense of pride for how they played the game and how they played for each other. … It really doesn’t have anything to do with the outcome. I want them to have that sense of accomplishment.”

Hall is happy the team will have a chance to redeem itself after a disappointing 3-2 loss at Aspen on Oct. 27. In order to end on a better note, or even advance, the Sailors will have to channel their focus.

“On and off, we’ve had it,” Hall said. “I’ve felt really good about that, and other times, I haven’t. I don’t think they have either.

“It’s my job as a coach to try to reset them a little bit,” Hall continued. “We’ve had some pretty honest discussions about it, and I feel good about where they are right now.”

