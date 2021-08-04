Soroco hosts Football and Fire fundraiser game
On Friday, the Soroco High School football team will take on the local Yampa and Oak Creek fire departments in a game of flag football.
Game time is 7 p.m. at Soroco High School. Proceeds benefit the local fire departments and the football team.
There will also be a barbecue and a silent auction.
For more information or to provide items for the silent auction, contact Rams football coach Johnny DeCosta at jd.decosta07@gmail.com.
