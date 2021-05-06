Soroco holds expectations high despite smaller track and field roster
OAK CREEK — The Soroco High School track and field team is about half the size as it usually is, with some key contenders electing not to participate since the season stretches a month after graduation, invading planned vacations and summer job schedules.
But, as every athlete in every sport has done in the past two years, the Rams will persevere.
Head coach David Bruner suspects it’s a problem that could be plaguing teammates across the state and, therefore, could make qualifying for state more interesting.
“It’s a shortened season so things are going to get into the condition they could be in in a regular season,” he said. “You don’t know how many kids throughout the state (are participating). I think there will be kids who aren’t out because of the circumstances.”
Soroco will focus on controlling what they can control, though, and has high hopes for the 2021 season.
“Our expectations are pretty high,” Bruner said. “Girl-wise, we got a pretty solid girls group. They should be pretty tough.”
On the girls side of the action, the Rams have returning state qualifier junior Kayedence Bruner, who plans to make some noise on both the track and field fronts. She qualified for state in multiple events in 2019 and hopes to at least match that effort this year. The team is also returning junior Sophia Benjamin, a speedy hurdler. David Bruner also has high hopes for sophomore Shelby Geiger, who will experience high school track for the first time this year.
The guys team is composed of just six athletes, including senior discus thrower Chase Delamater, who is hoping to make state and crack the top 10. Senior Spencer Ashley is looking to improve in pole vault and pick up some high finishes in meets.
Action kicks off Friday in Moffat County for the Rams.
May 7 - at Moffat County
May 15 - at Glenwood
May 18 - at D’Evelyn
May 21 - at Coal Ridge
June 2 - at Hayden
June 5 - at Steamboat Springs
June 10-11 - Regionals at Grand Junction
June 15 - at Rangely
June 18 - at West Grand
June 24-26 - State at Denver
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
The season when track came back: Steamboat athletes happy to have track and field season
Spring sports in 2021 take extra passion and dedication, since the schedule persists past the end of school and graduation.