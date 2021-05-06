Soroco holds expectations high despite smaller track and field roster

Soroco track and field athlete Kayedence Bruner leaps during the 2019 Class 2A triple jump preliminary rounds at the state track meet. Bruner was one of two Soroco state qualifiers in the event.



OAK CREEK — The Soroco High School track and field team is about half the size as it usually is, with some key contenders electing not to participate since the season stretches a month after graduation, invading planned vacations and summer job schedules.

But, as every athlete in every sport has done in the past two years, the Rams will persevere.

Head coach David Bruner suspects it’s a problem that could be plaguing teammates across the state and, therefore, could make qualifying for state more interesting.

“It’s a shortened season so things are going to get into the condition they could be in in a regular season,” he said. “You don’t know how many kids throughout the state (are participating). I think there will be kids who aren’t out because of the circumstances.”

Soroco will focus on controlling what they can control, though, and has high hopes for the 2021 season.

“Our expectations are pretty high,” Bruner said. “Girl-wise, we got a pretty solid girls group. They should be pretty tough.”

On the girls side of the action, the Rams have returning state qualifier junior Kayedence Bruner, who plans to make some noise on both the track and field fronts. She qualified for state in multiple events in 2019 and hopes to at least match that effort this year. The team is also returning junior Sophia Benjamin, a speedy hurdler. David Bruner also has high hopes for sophomore Shelby Geiger, who will experience high school track for the first time this year.

The guys team is composed of just six athletes, including senior discus thrower Chase Delamater, who is hoping to make state and crack the top 10. Senior Spencer Ashley is looking to improve in pole vault and pick up some high finishes in meets.

Action kicks off Friday in Moffat County for the Rams.

Soroco Track & Field Schedule May 7 - at Moffat County May 15 - at Glenwood May 18 - at D’Evelyn May 21 - at Coal Ridge June 2 - at Hayden June 5 - at Steamboat Springs June 10-11 - Regionals at Grand Junction June 15 - at Rangely June 18 - at West Grand June 24-26 - State at Denver

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.