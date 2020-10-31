Soroco, Hayden football teams lose on the road
HAYDEN — Both the Soroco High School and Hayden High School football teams suffered losses on the road Friday. The teams are now 0-4 in the short, 2020 season.
The Rams lost 56-18 at Vail Christian, but were more competitive than the score shows.
“It was actually a tight game. We scored first,” said Soroco head coach Johnny DeCosta. “We went back and forth, and right before halftime they were up by 12. They got a touchdown right before half. We ended up going down 20 before half.”
Another success that won’t show up in the stat sheet was the strong play of the offensive and defensive lines. DeCosta commended the play of Jed Kirby and Chris Ramos.
Soroco was led by senior quarterback Tyler Koler-Wixom, who earned a pair of touchdowns. He also threw a 55-yard scoring pass to sophomore Bradley Hoskinson.
DeCosta was also impressed by senior Mikey Boleng, who ran 118 yards.
“Mikey probably played one of the best games he played all year,” said DeCosta. “I just moved him to running back last week and he ran the ball hard. For this to be his second week at running back and to put up 118 yards, it’s pretty impressive. He had a really exceptional game.”
Senior Kody Logan was his usual powerful self at running back, hauling 77 yards over 13 carries. DeCosta called Logan the team’s rock on both sides of the ball.
The young team has two weeks left in the season to earn a win. On Nov. 6, Soroco travels to Kremmling to play West Grand before hosting Hayden in a rivalry game Nov. 13.
“I see glimpses of (a winning team). We still have mental mistakes,” said DeCosta. “On both sides of the ball. … It’s the growing pains from a young team.”
Meanwhile, Hayden traveled to Rangely and lost 44-6, scoring in the first half on a fumble recovery.
Friday, Oct. 30
Vail Christian 56, Soroco 18
Rangely 44, Hayden 6
H0600-6
R141488-44
First quarter
R – Rushing touchdown, Zane Varner rush
R – Varner rushing TD, conversion no good
Second quarter
H – Fumble return, conversion no good
R – Keihlin Myers rushing TD, conversion no good
R – Varner rushing TD, Myers rush
Third quarter
R – rushing TD, Ryan Richens rush
Fourth quarter
R – Richens rushing TD, Jaxon Torsell rush
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
