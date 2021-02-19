Soroco girls get back on win wagon





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Following a 31-26 loss to Paonia, its first of the season, the Soroco High School girls basketball team got back to its winning ways with a 65-32 victory at North Park on Thursday.

The Soroco boys won 73-43 over North Park, getting back to their winning ways as well.

Senior Tyler Koler-Wixom paced the Rams with 24 points behind six 3-pointers. Luke Duksa added 11 points, while Jed Kirby netted 10.

Boys: Soroco 73, North Park 43

NP 2 10 17 14 – 43

S 19 28 19 7 – 73

Scoring: S, Tyler Koler-Wixom 24, Luke Duksa 11, Jed Kirby 10, Joey McLaughlin 9, Greg Rubalcaba 4, Bradley Hoskinson 4, Chase Delamater 1.

Girls: Soroco 65, North Park 32

Sailors hockey defeats Battle Mountain





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A pair of power play goals helped the Steamboat Springs High School hockey team to a 4-2 victory over Battle Mountain on Friday night.

In the first period, Sailors Walker Ripley and Cade Baier scored on the man-advantage with 48 seconds of each other to put Steamboat up 2-0.

Battle Mountain answered in the second but Max Kenney scored to push the lead to 3-1.

Battle Mountain added one more in the third to make it a 3-2 game, but Quinn Dorris scored an empty net goal to put the game away.

Goaltender Indiana Kretzschmar made 28 saves to earn the win.

Steamboat Springs 4, Battle Mountain 2

First period

SS – Walker Ripley (Max Kenney, Quinn Dorris), PP, 15:10

SS – Cade Baier (Trey Haggarty), PP 15:58

Second period

BM – Wyatt Horn (Jack Eastabrooks, Kyle Parliament), 15:26

SS – Kenney (Ripley, Dorris), 16:17

Third period

BM – Parliament (Horn), 11:41

SS – Dorris, SH, 16:41

Saves: BM, Logan Gremmer 19. SS, Indiana Kretzschmar 28.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.