Soroco girls drop tight playoff game to Yuma

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The No. 11 Soroco High School girls basketball team hosted No. 22 Yuma in a first-round playoff game Tuesday night.
The Indians developed a 35-25 in the third, but Rams head coach David Bruner made an adjustment. From there, his team went on a 14-4 run, tying the game at 39 with three minutes left in the fourth.
Yuma pulled off the win though, ending the Soroco season. Junior Kayedence Bruner led the Rams with 19 points.
The 2020-21 season is the 12th consecutive winning season for Soroco, according to Bruner.
Soroco finished the winter with a 10-3 record. The team loses one senior in Makinley Parker. She departs the team with 61 wins and 23 losses in her career.
Yuma 46, Soroco 44
Y 11 18 8 9 – 46
S 12 13 6 13 – 44
Scoring: Y, Lea Richardson 16, Ema Richardson 12. S, Kayedence Bruner 19, Eden Mayer 9, Makinley Parker 7, Lexi Vandenberg 5, Peyton Parker 2, Sophia Benjamin 2.
