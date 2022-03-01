Soroco girls basketball team hosts regionals Friday, Saturday

The Soroco High School girls basketball team is the No. 4 team in the state and is hosting a regional tournament this weekend at Soroco High School.

The Rams will play No. 29 Del Norte in a regional semifinal at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, March 4. Right after, No. 13 Wiggins will play No. 20 Gilpin County.

The winners of the semifinals will play in the regional championship at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5.

The winner of the regional title will advance to the eight-team state bracket.

2022 2A Girls Basketball Regional Tournaments Region 4

