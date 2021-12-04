Soroco girls basketball starts season 2-0
MEEKER — The Soroco High School girls basketball team is 2-0 to start the season following a pair of dominant wins at the Meeker Cowboy Shootout. The Rams started with a 96-13 win over an unknown opponent. Then, Soroco went on to defeat regional rival Hayden 55-28.
Soroco plays in another tournament in Colorado Springs next weekend where the team will take on less familiar teams.
Soroco 96, Opponent 13
Soroco 55, Hayden 28
Dec. 3-4 - at Meeker tournament, W 96-13, W 55-28
Dec. 10-11 - at Colorado Springs tournament
Dec. 17-18 - at Center tournament
Jan. 7 - at Olathe, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 8 - vs. De Beque, 1 p.m.
Jan. 14 - vs. Cedaredge, 4 p.m.
Jan. 15 - vs. Rangely, 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 21 - vs. Little Snake River, 4 p.m.
Jan. 22 - at Meeker, 1 p.m.
Jan. 29 - vs. Caprock Academy, 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 4 - vs. Vail Christian, 4 p.m.
Feb. 5 - at West Grand, 1 p.m.
Feb. 11 - vs. Hayden, 4 p.m.
Feb. 18 - at North Park
Feb. 19 - vs. Plateau Valey, 1 p.m.
