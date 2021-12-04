Soroco girls basketball starts season 2-0

MEEKER — The Soroco High School girls basketball team is 2-0 to start the season following a pair of dominant wins at the Meeker Cowboy Shootout. The Rams started with a 96-13 win over an unknown opponent. Then, Soroco went on to defeat regional rival Hayden 55-28.

Soroco plays in another tournament in Colorado Springs next weekend where the team will take on less familiar teams.

Soroco 96, Opponent 13

Soroco 55, Hayden 28

Soroco girls basketball schedule Dec. 3-4 - at Meeker tournament, W 96-13, W 55-28 Dec. 10-11 - at Colorado Springs tournament Dec. 17-18 - at Center tournament Jan. 7 - at Olathe, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8 - vs. De Beque, 1 p.m. Jan. 14 - vs. Cedaredge, 4 p.m. Jan. 15 - vs. Rangely, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 21 - vs. Little Snake River, 4 p.m. Jan. 22 - at Meeker, 1 p.m. Jan. 29 - vs. Caprock Academy, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4 - vs. Vail Christian, 4 p.m. Feb. 5 - at West Grand, 1 p.m. Feb. 11 - vs. Hayden, 4 p.m. Feb. 18 - at North Park Feb. 19 - vs. Plateau Valey, 1 p.m.

