Soroco football ends the season with a win

BLACK HAWK — The Soroco High School football team finished the 2021 season 2-6 thanks to a 46-32 victory over Gilpin County on Friday night.
Soroco developed a 20-12 lead in the first quarter and kept the offense rolling from there, scoring once in the second, once in the third and twice in the fourth.
The Gilpin County boys also kept scoring, but the first-quarter difference was too great to make up.
The 32 points scored was the most Gilpin County has put up all year.
Soroco 46, Gilpin County 32
S 20 6 6 14 – 46
GC 12 6 6 8 – 32
