Soroco football defeats South Park on road





FAIRPLAY — The Soroco High School football team is now 1-1 after a dominant 66-6 win over South Park Friday night.

The Rams scored on their first drive thanks to a running touchdown from Josue Mejia. He followed that up with a touchdown catch from senior quarterback Jed Kirby.

The game was a huge turnaround following a season-opening 54-0 loss to Crowley County.

“After that first game, I watched film with every single kid and we talked about it,” said head coach Johnny DeCosta. “It had been too long since we played, there are a lot of new kids and we were very timid. So in this game, we came out and we wanted to be the aggressors and we did. It was a great game for us just to get that confidence back and see what it was like to be the aggressive team and not be the timid team.”

Soroco built a 40-0 lead in the first half, initiating a running clock. DeCosta put younger players in and on a kickoff, the Burros ran the ball all the way back for their only score of the game. The score was 40-6 at halftime.

“We found out pretty quick we could pass in this game,” DeCosta said. “Once we started throwing the ball it opened up everything.”

Soroco racked up 26 more points in the second half thanks to multiple touchdowns from Joey McLaughlin. Austin Little blocked a punt and Bradley Hoskinson recovered the ball and scored.

Still, there is a lot of work to be done if Soroco wants to beat Vail Christian next week. The Saints are 2-0 and a very talented team and hosting Soroco on Friday.

“We can’t afford to take anything for granted. We always got to improve,” DeCosta said. “They’re a very good team and they’ve done really well so far this year.”

Soroco Football Schedule 2021 Sept. 4 - at Crowley County L 54-0 Sept. 10 - at South Park, W 66-6 Sept. 17 - at Vail Christian, 7 p.m. Sept. 24 - vs. West Grand, 7 p.m. Oct. 1 - vs. Hayden, 7 p.m. Oct. 8 - at Dove Creek, 7 p.m. Oct. 15 - vs. Rangely, 7 p.m. Oct. 22 - at. Plateau Valley, 7 p.m. Oct. 29 - at Gilpin County, 7 p.m.

