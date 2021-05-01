Soroco falls in unconventional regional tourney





GREELEY — The Soroco volleyball team’s day didn’t end they way it hoped, as the Rams didn’t advance to state, but then again, the day didn’t start the way they expected either.

The No. 10 Rams were supposed to start the 2A Region 7 Tournament by playing No. 18 Rocky Ford, but the low seed couldn’t go due to quarantine. So, the day would only feature one game between Soroco and No. 7 Dayspring Christian Academy.

The first set was close, but the Eagles won out 25-20. The next two were not as close, with Dayspring Christian completing the sweep with set wins of 25-10 and 25-16.

“The first game, the girls were fired up, on top of it,” said Soroco head coach Jeannie Jo Logan. “It was a close game. Some missed serves kind of got in our way that game. We just got a little rattled off of that and kind of struggled in the second game. We saw some good glimpses in the third game, but couldn’t put it all together.”

With the loss, Soroco’s season is over. While it didn’t end the way the team hoped, the Rams should still be proud of the incredible season they put together.

The team finished 10-4 overall, including 10-3 in the toughest conference in the state. Soroco was one of four Western Slope teams going to regionals. This was the second year in a row the team has gone to regionals.

“We were in a good spot,“ said Logan. ”There’s a lot of teams that want to be in that position and they weren’t, so keeping that in perspective and knowing they had a good season. They had a really great season.”

Dayspring Christian Academy 3, Soroco 0

S 20 10 16 – 0

DCA 25 25 25 – 3

Soroco volleyball schedule March 20 - versus Caprock, W 3-0 March 26 - versus Hotchkiss, W 3-0 March 27 - versus Rangely, W 3-0 April 1 - versus Vail Mountain, L 3-1 April 3 - versus West Grand, W 3-1 April 8 - versus North Park, W 3-0 April 9 - versus De Beque, W 3-0 April 10 - at Paonia, W 3-0 April 15 - at Olathe, W 3-1 April 17 - at Plateau Valley, W 3-0 April 21 - at Vail Christian, L 3-0 April 23 - versus Meeker, L 3-1 April 24 - versus Hayden, W 3-1 May 1 - Regionals: Dayspring Christian Academy, L 3-0

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.