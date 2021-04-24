Soroco ends season strong with victory over Hayden

Soroco junior Irene Hoff works the ball past Hayden senior Leah Carrouth and junior Emma Seagraves during a game on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



HAYDEN — As each Soroco volleyball varsity starter was announced, they ran to their coach, the opposing coach, the referees and teammate Makinley Parker, who sat on the bench with her left ankle elevated.

Down a leader and powerful hitter, Soroco still managed the 3-1 win over Hayden on Saturday, snapping a two game losing streak and ending the regular season on a win.

Parker hurt her ankle in Friday’s 3-1 loss to Meeker, but should be healed by the playoff time.

In her absence, senior Emily Romero got more time than every on the floor. She contributed to the setting efforts and served well.

“Being a senior, it was good (to end on a win),” Romero said. “We’re just pushing forward to this regionals. We’re super excited. Our season’s been amazing this year.”

Hayden stayed competitive in the second set. Soroco had a small lead most of the way, but in the end, the Tigers made a comeback. Junior Emma Seagraves got hot and was huge at the net with hits and blocks. A startled Soroco got out of system and made mistakes, helping Hayden pull away to the 25-23 victory.

Hayden’s 2-9 record going into the game shouldn’t fool anyone, as the team has been stealing sets from top-10 teams all week. They lost 3-1 to No. 8 Vail Mountain, No. 2 Meeker and No. 5 Vail Christian in the last 11 days.

Meanwhile, Soroco lost 3-0 to Vail Christian and 3-1 to Meeker in the last three days.

Saturday’s game was sure to be a good one as both teams sought a win with which to end the regular season.

Soroco ripped away to a 13-4 start in the third thanks to booming hits from juniors Sophia Benjamin and Peyton Parker. A pair of aces from junior Tess Clyncke concluded the 25-11 set win.

“When you can minimize your errors quicker, that’s what gets you the W,” said Hayden head coach Lexi Cyphers. “Overall, our errors overwhelmed us at times so that’s what caused a big lead. We were chasing it the whole time rather than trying to stay ahead.”

The Tigers nearly won the fourth as well, making Rams fans nervous as they closed within two, 24-22 before Soroco concluded the contest with a 25-22 set win.

With the loss, Hayden’s season is over. The team graduates four seniors, but has a deep roster of underclassmen ready to carry momentum from this year into next fall.

“Overall, I’m really proud of them,” Cyphers said. “COVID is a hard time to play a sport,, go ot school, do anything almost. I’m proud that they stepped forward, stepped up and did what needed to be done in the moment.”

Now, Soroco will advance to the playoffs where they will likely have to face another regional powerhouse again. The Rams only three losses are against Meeker, Vail Christian and Vail Mountain. Soroco knows its a good team, but knows others might be better.

“I think we’re still pretty far up there,” Romero said. “We put up a tough season and we still have a lot to offer. All those teams we lost to were very beatable, we just had some mental errors.”

Soroco 3, Hayden 1

H 12 25 11 22 – 1

S 25 23 25 25 – 3

Soroco volleyball schedule March 20 - versus Caprock, W 3-0 March 26 - versus Hotchkiss, W 3-0 March 27 - versus Rangely, W 3-0 April 1 - versus Vail Mountain, L 3-1 April 3 - versus West Grand, W 3-1 April 8 - versus North Park, W 3-0 April 9 - versus De Beque, W 3-0 April 10 - at Paonia, W 3-0 April 15 - at Olathe, W 3-1 April 17 - at Plateau Valley, W 3-0 April 21 - at Vail Christian, L 3-0 April 23 - versus Meeker, L 3-1 April 24 - versus Hayden, W 3-1

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.