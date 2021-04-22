Soroco drops 2nd game of season
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The No. 11 Soroco volleyball team dropped just its second game of the season Wednesday night against No. 2 Vail Christian.
The Rams are now 9-2 after the 3-0 loss to the Saints.
Vail Christian won the first set with little issue, 25-15, but the next two were much closer. The Saints won out, 25-22 and 27-25.
Soroco next faces No. 5 Meeker on Friday at home and hosts Hayden on Saturday.
Wednesday, April 21
Vail Christian 3, Soroco 0
• VC 25 25 27 – 3
• S 15 22 25 – 0
March 20 - versus Caprock, W 3-0
March 26 - versus Hotchkiss, W 3-0
March 27 - versus Rangely, W 3-0
April 1 - versus Vail Mountain, L 3-1
April 3 - versus West Grand, W 3-1
April 8 - versus North Park, W 3-0
April 9 - versus De Beque, W 3-0
April 10 - at Paonia, W 3-0
April 15 - at Olathe, W 3-1
April 17 - at Plateau Valley, W 3-0
April 21 - at Vail Christian, L 3-0
April 23 - versus Meeker
April 24 - versus Hayden
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Soroco drops 2nd game of season
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The No. 11 Soroco volleyball team dropped just its second game of the season Wednesday night against No. 2 Vail Christian.