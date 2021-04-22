 Soroco drops 2nd game of season | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Soroco drops 2nd game of season

Sports Sports |

Shelby Reardon
  


STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The No. 11 Soroco volleyball team dropped just its second game of the season Wednesday night against No. 2 Vail Christian.

The Rams are now 9-2 after the 3-0 loss to the Saints.

Vail Christian won the first set with little issue, 25-15, but the next two were much closer. The Saints won out, 25-22 and 27-25.

Soroco next faces No. 5 Meeker on Friday at home and hosts Hayden on Saturday.

Wednesday, April 21

Vail Christian 3, Soroco 0

VC 25 25 27 – 3

S 15 22 25 – 0

Soroco volleyball schedule

March 20 - versus Caprock, W 3-0

March 26 - versus Hotchkiss, W 3-0

March 27 - versus Rangely, W 3-0

April 1 - versus Vail Mountain, L 3-1

April 3 - versus West Grand, W 3-1

April 8 - versus North Park, W 3-0

April 9 - versus De Beque, W 3-0

April 10 - at Paonia, W 3-0

April 15 - at Olathe, W 3-1

April 17 - at Plateau Valley, W 3-0

April 21 - at Vail Christian, L 3-0

April 23 - versus Meeker

April 24 - versus Hayden

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Prep Sports

Soroco drops 2nd game of season

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The No. 11 Soroco volleyball team dropped just its second game of the season Wednesday night against No. 2 Vail Christian.

See more