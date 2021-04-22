Soroco drops 2nd game of season





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The No. 11 Soroco volleyball team dropped just its second game of the season Wednesday night against No. 2 Vail Christian.

The Rams are now 9-2 after the 3-0 loss to the Saints.

Vail Christian won the first set with little issue, 25-15, but the next two were much closer. The Saints won out, 25-22 and 27-25.

Soroco next faces No. 5 Meeker on Friday at home and hosts Hayden on Saturday.

Wednesday, April 21

Vail Christian 3, Soroco 0

• VC 25 25 27 – 3

• S 15 22 25 – 0

Soroco volleyball schedule March 20 - versus Caprock, W 3-0 March 26 - versus Hotchkiss, W 3-0 March 27 - versus Rangely, W 3-0 April 1 - versus Vail Mountain, L 3-1 April 3 - versus West Grand, W 3-1 April 8 - versus North Park, W 3-0 April 9 - versus De Beque, W 3-0 April 10 - at Paonia, W 3-0 April 15 - at Olathe, W 3-1 April 17 - at Plateau Valley, W 3-0 April 21 - at Vail Christian, L 3-0 April 23 - versus Meeker April 24 - versus Hayden

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.