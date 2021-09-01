Soroco defeats Steamboat volleyball Tuesday
The 2A Soroco High School volleyball team hosted 3A Steamboat Springs High School for a nonleague match Tuesday and won 3-1.
The Sailors won the opening set 25-22, but the Rams won the next three 25-18, 26-24, 25-23.
Soroco is now 4-0 on the year, while Steamboat is 2-2.
The Rams next play Thursday at home against Vail Christian in their first league game of the year.
Steamboat heads to a tournament this weekend, where the team will compete against Kennedy and Coal Ridge. The Sailors will start league play Sept. 9.
Soroco 3, Steamboat Springs 1
SS 25 18 24 23 – 1
S 22 25 26 25 – 3
Aug. 26 - vs. Lake County - no result
Aug. 28 - Home tournament, 3-0
Aug. 31 - vs. Steamboat, W 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-23)
Sept. 2 - vs. Vail Christian, W 3-1 (25-16, 18-25, 25-20, 25-16)
Sept. 10 - vs. Caprock
Sept. 11 - at Meeker
Sept. 15 - vs. Moffat County
Sept. 24 - at Calhan
Sept. 25 - at Simla tournament
Oct. 1 - vs. Olathe
Oct. 2 - vs. Vail Mountain
Oct. 7 - at North Park
Oct. 8 - at Rangely
Oct. 22 - at Plateau Valley
Oct. 23 - at DeBeque
Oct. 29 - vs. Hayden
Oct. 30 - at West Grand
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
