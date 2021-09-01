 Soroco defeats Steamboat volleyball Tuesday | SteamboatToday.com
Soroco defeats Steamboat volleyball Tuesday

Shelby Reardon
  


The 2A Soroco High School volleyball team hosted 3A Steamboat Springs High School for a nonleague match Tuesday and won 3-1.

The Sailors won the opening set 25-22, but the Rams won the next three 25-18, 26-24, 25-23.

Soroco is now 4-0 on the year, while Steamboat is 2-2.

The Rams next play Thursday at home against Vail Christian in their first league game of the year.

Steamboat heads to a tournament this weekend, where the team will compete against Kennedy and Coal Ridge. The Sailors will start league play Sept. 9.

Soroco 3, Steamboat Springs 1

SS 25 18 24 23 – 1

S 22 25 26 25 – 3

Soroco Volleyball 2021

Aug. 26 - vs. Lake County - no result

Aug. 28 - Home tournament, 3-0

Aug. 31 - vs. Steamboat, W 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-23)

Sept. 2 - vs. Vail Christian, W 3-1 (25-16, 18-25, 25-20, 25-16)

Sept. 10 - vs. Caprock

Sept. 11 - at Meeker

Sept. 15 - vs. Moffat County

Sept. 24 - at Calhan

Sept. 25 - at Simla tournament

Oct. 1 - vs. Olathe

Oct. 2 - vs. Vail Mountain

Oct. 7 - at North Park

Oct. 8 - at Rangely

Oct. 22 - at Plateau Valley

Oct. 23 - at DeBeque

Oct. 29 - vs. Hayden

Oct. 30 - at West Grand

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

