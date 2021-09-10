Soroco cross country just misses Top 10 at invitational





NEW CASTLE — Soroco sophomore Larhae Whaley was one spot out of the top 10 at the Coal Ridge Cross Country Invite. She finished 11th with a time of 21 minutes, 25.4 seconds. Seniors Kayedence Bruner and Eden Mayer were the next-best Ram women, taking 27th and 30th. Freshman Molly Smith earned 47th and junior Trinity Delto took 49th.

The Soroco women took seventh of eight teams Friday evening.

The boys didn’t record a team score since just two competed. Sophomore Alan Mayer finished 33rd with a time of 21 minutes and 34 seconds. Tyler Jarriel, a freshman, earned 46th.

Coal Ridge Invitational

Girls scores: 1. Basalt 42. 2. Battle Mountain 71. 3. Coal Ridge 92. 4. Moffat County 93. 5. Glenwood Springs 122. 6. Delta 135. 7. Soroco 161. 8. North Fork 175.

Top 3: 1. Katelyn Maley, B, 18:10.4. 2. Ava Lane, B, 19:07.8. 3. Paige Kehmeier, D, 19:57.8.

Soroco finishers: 11. Larhae Whaley 21:25.4. 27. Kayedence Bruner 22:54.9. 30. Eden Mayer 23:34.5. 47. Molly Smith 28:15.7. 49. Trinity Delto 28:37.7.

Boys team scores: 1. Battle Mountain 1:33.45. 2. Moffat County 1:36.13. 3. Coal Ridge 1:36.47. 4. Glenwood Springs 77. 5. North Fork 121. 6. Meeker 138. 7. Delta 168. 8. Pagosa Springs 225.

Top 3: 1. Ben Swanson, GS, 17:08.5. 2. Tyler Parker, CR, 17:10.9. 3. Kale Johnson, MC, 17:57.2.

Soroco finishers: 33. Alan Mayer 21:34.8. 46. Tyler Jarriel 27:05.4

