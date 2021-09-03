Soroco cross country has new head coach for 2021 season

Soroco teammates Rachelle Dudley and Skyler Clark stick together and Trinity Delto isn't far behind while competing at a meet in Craig in 2020. Dudley and Delto are back this year on a squad of nine Ram girls.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

In 2020, cross country was one of a small handful of fall sports that went on, more-or-less, as scheduled. Volleyball was pushed and football was being debated, so the Soroco cross country team saw an increase in participation as athletes suddenly had time and a desire to stay in shape.

This year, with sports resuming their normal schedule, the Rams men’s team took a hit. The girls still have nine runners, though, including seniors Eden Mayer and Kayedence Bruner who are balancing volleyball and cross country.

“I think it’s been fantastic for both programs,” head coach Kim Kuda said. “It’s going to allow us to have really successful seasons.”

The boys team is smaller with just three runners in sophomore Alan Mayer and freshmen Wyatt Trout and Tyler Jarriel.

Kuda, the new health teacher at Soroco High School and Middle School, is taking over the team this year.

“I’ve coached cross country in the past and it’s always been my second family,” Kuda said. “I was excited for the opportunity to take it on here at Soroco.”

She’s the third coach in three years for Soroco. Previously, Matt Mayer coached and before him, was Callie Bradley.

Kuda has had a few weeks to establish herself as coach, so now the main goal is to get maximum effort out of her athletes. The girls team is aiming to qualify for state as a team, an accomplishment they met in 2019. They went on to take 10th as a team that year. Much of that team is back with Bruner, Mayer and Trinity Delto.

“I know the girls, they’ve already been thinking and wanting to qualify as a girls state team, which I think would be a fantastic goal for us,” Kuda said. “For the boys, it’s get our times down and see if maybe we can qualify one or two individually.”

Soroco runner Alan Mayer competes at a meet in Craig in 2020. He’s one of three Ram men running this year.

So far this season

The team has been to two meets early this fall and will next compete on Saturday in West Grand.

On Aug. 20, the Rams traveled to Meeker where Trout finished 14th with a time of 23 minutes, 57 seconds. Teammate Jarriel was 21st with a time of 33:30.

The girls were the only complete team at the small meet, led by sophomore Lexi VandenBurg who was third with a time of 27:26.8. Sophomore Rachelle Dudley was fifth, junior Delto was 11th and freshmen Alyvia Cox and Molly Smith were eighth and ninth.

Cox and Smith were the only Ram women to travel to Battle Mountain. Cox was 67th and Smith was 77th. Mayer was the only Soroco male runner at the Husky Invite. He finished 67th with a time of 24:46.

“I think at this meet on Saturday we will see some good time drops,” Kuda said. “And we’ll have a more full team on Saturday. We’re finally getting a few of the volleyball girls in and competing so I’m excited to see how they will do this Saturday.”

Soroco Cross Country 2021 Schedule Aug. 20 - at Meeker Aug. 28 - at Battle Mountain Sept. 4 - at West Grand Sept. 10 - at Coal Ridge Sept. 21 - Buena Vista Sept. 25 - at Moffat County Oct. 2 - at Copper Mountain Oct. 8 - at 2 Mile High Invite Oct. 13 - at Rifle Oct. 15 - at Moffat County Oct. 22 - at Regionals Oct. 30 - at State at Colorado Springs

