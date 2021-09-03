Soroco cross country has new head coach for 2021 season
In 2020, cross country was one of a small handful of fall sports that went on, more-or-less, as scheduled. Volleyball was pushed and football was being debated, so the Soroco cross country team saw an increase in participation as athletes suddenly had time and a desire to stay in shape.
This year, with sports resuming their normal schedule, the Rams men’s team took a hit. The girls still have nine runners, though, including seniors Eden Mayer and Kayedence Bruner who are balancing volleyball and cross country.
“I think it’s been fantastic for both programs,” head coach Kim Kuda said. “It’s going to allow us to have really successful seasons.”
The boys team is smaller with just three runners in sophomore Alan Mayer and freshmen Wyatt Trout and Tyler Jarriel.
Kuda, the new health teacher at Soroco High School and Middle School, is taking over the team this year.
“I’ve coached cross country in the past and it’s always been my second family,” Kuda said. “I was excited for the opportunity to take it on here at Soroco.”
She’s the third coach in three years for Soroco. Previously, Matt Mayer coached and before him, was Callie Bradley.
Kuda has had a few weeks to establish herself as coach, so now the main goal is to get maximum effort out of her athletes. The girls team is aiming to qualify for state as a team, an accomplishment they met in 2019. They went on to take 10th as a team that year. Much of that team is back with Bruner, Mayer and Trinity Delto.
“I know the girls, they’ve already been thinking and wanting to qualify as a girls state team, which I think would be a fantastic goal for us,” Kuda said. “For the boys, it’s get our times down and see if maybe we can qualify one or two individually.”
So far this season
The team has been to two meets early this fall and will next compete on Saturday in West Grand.
On Aug. 20, the Rams traveled to Meeker where Trout finished 14th with a time of 23 minutes, 57 seconds. Teammate Jarriel was 21st with a time of 33:30.
The girls were the only complete team at the small meet, led by sophomore Lexi VandenBurg who was third with a time of 27:26.8. Sophomore Rachelle Dudley was fifth, junior Delto was 11th and freshmen Alyvia Cox and Molly Smith were eighth and ninth.
Cox and Smith were the only Ram women to travel to Battle Mountain. Cox was 67th and Smith was 77th. Mayer was the only Soroco male runner at the Husky Invite. He finished 67th with a time of 24:46.
“I think at this meet on Saturday we will see some good time drops,” Kuda said. “And we’ll have a more full team on Saturday. We’re finally getting a few of the volleyball girls in and competing so I’m excited to see how they will do this Saturday.”
Aug. 20 - at Meeker
Aug. 28 - at Battle Mountain
Sept. 4 - at West Grand
Sept. 10 - at Coal Ridge
Sept. 21 - Buena Vista
Sept. 25 - at Moffat County
Oct. 2 - at Copper Mountain
Oct. 8 - at 2 Mile High Invite
Oct. 13 - at Rifle
Oct. 15 - at Moffat County
Oct. 22 - at Regionals
Oct. 30 - at State at Colorado Springs
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Steamboat Springs football shutout at Moffat County
CRAIG — The Moffat County football team doesn’t need help scoring. Steamboat Springs provided plenty of support Friday night, allowing the Bulldogs to win 50-0 in Craig. The Sailors are now 1-1, while Moffat County…