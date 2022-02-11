Soroco boys rout Hayden in Routt County rivalry game

Soroco senior Luke Duksa looks to the basket while under pressure from Hayden junior Wesley Gioia during a game between the Soroco and Hayden boys basketball teams on Friday, Feb. 11.

Looking at records and their previous meeting, it would have been understandable to expect a dramatic, back-and-forth game between the Hayden High School and Soroco High School boys basketball teams on Friday, Feb. 12.

Soroco went into the evening with a 4-9 record, and Hayden stood at 2-11.

In the Meeker shootout in December, Hayden bested Soroco by 2 points thanks to a last-second shot. The Rams quickly showed that’s not how the night would go.

The boys in maroon and white led 23-8 after one quarter, had a 36-15 lead at the half and ended up winning 64-42.

The combination of Soroco seniors Jed Kirby and Luke Duksa proved perilous. Kirby would bring the ball up the court, while Duksa got settled under the basket.

As two of the taller players on the floor, Kirby found Duksa with no issue, and Duksa scored with ease.

“(Kirby) has got very good ball handling ability and his no-look passes are really good,” Duksa said. “I just finish at the hole.”

The two went on like that through the first half and took a 21-point lead into the locker room.

Hayden took over in the third. The Tigers held the Rams to 9 points while scoring 15, trimming the lead to 45-30 with one quarter left to play.

The Rams suddenly seemed frustrated when the score hit 47-36, their massive advantage diminished to just 11 points. The fouls were also starting to add up.

With 5 minutes, 31 seconds left, Soroco called a timeout.

“We didn’t really have to settle down. We just came out of halftime just asleep,” Duksa said. “We just had to kind of regroup and get our ducks back in a row.”

Soroco scored the next 5 points, restoring the Rams’ confidence and giving them a comfortable advantage.

Bradley Hoskinson left no doubt with a wide open 3-pointer, extending the lead to 18. Then Lucas Koler got in on the action, adding a deep shot of his own to bring the score to 58-37. With that, hopes of a comeback were dashed.

Soroco plays Vail Mountain on Saturday, Feb. 12, while Hayden travels to West Grand.

