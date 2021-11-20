Soroco boys busy building chemistry ahead of 2021-22 season

OAK CREEK — The Soroco High School Boy’s Basketball team boarded a bus Friday morning and headed for Gunnison where they’d watch the Western Colorado University Men’s Basketball team compete in a home tournament. The trip will not only be a fun way to kick off holiday break, but a team-bonding excursion perfectly timed ahead of the season start.

The trip will allow the upperclassmen and underclassmen to get to know each other off the court, which should translate to greater teamwork on the court. Ahead of the 2021-22 season, chemistry is the biggest weakness of the team.

“Staying in the hotel rooms, staying up late, long bus rides, they all help,” Kirby said. “That’s what we like about going to tournaments. Yes, you play a lot of good teams, its competitive, but that’s how you build chemistry, spending all that time together.”

The four seniors and four juniors are very experienced, bringing talent and wisdom to the team, helping the 10 freshmen and sophomores who have seen little to no varsity time. The number of players with experience is a benefit, but the younger players have a lot of catching up to do.

“We got a lot of guys we just encouraged to come out,” senior Jed Kirby said. “Guys who have never played middle school or high school. So there’s a learning curve to it.”

Gregory thinks the team has shooting skills and speed, which makes for a fine lineup. Combined with height, the Rams should be pretty good.

“In the past, we’ve either had size or speed and this year we’ve got quite a bit of both,” Kirby said. “You can’t call us a small team but we’ve still got the speed and top to bottom we’re all good shooters.”

Aside from building relationships between teammates, the Rams also need to work on rebounding. In early season practices, Gregory hasn’t seen anyone aggressively grabbing balls off the backboard, which will have to change if they want to see success. He also thinks defense will be something the team spends a lot of time working on.

Kirby is most looking forward to seeing the Rams take on Vail Christian, which Soroco hosts Feb. 4.

“This year they’ll be really good, they didn’t lose anybody last year,” Kirby said. “We want to be the best and to be the best, you got to beat the best. Right now, they’re that top tier team.”

Gregory is curious to see how the Rams will fare Jan. 22 against Meeker, another Western Slope team that’s good.

“Meeker is always solid. We struggle with them,” he said. “Jed’s sophomore year, we beat Meeker once, but after that we’ve struggled with Meeker.”

The Rams have plenty of time to build chemistry and improve defense before taking on the best in the region. Soroco is hoping to not play in a district play-in game and move right into the tournament, win and have a shot at regionals, maybe even state.

“We’ve got the talent to make the state tournament,” Kirby said. “We just got to find the mindset.”

Soroco Boys Basketball Schedule Dec. 9 - vs. Palisade, 3 p.m. Jan. 7 - at Olathe, 7 p.m. Jan. 8 - vs. De Beque, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 14 - vs. Cedaredge, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15 - at Rangely, 4 p.m. Jan. 22 - at Meeker, 1 p.m. Jan. 29 - vs. Caprock Academy, 4 p.m. Feb. 4 - Vail Christian Feb. 5 - at West Grand, 4 p.m. Feb. 11 - vs. Hayden, 7 p.m. Feb. 18 - at North Park, 4 p.m.

