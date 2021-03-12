“Something to be proud of”: Soroco’s Logan takes second at state championships

Soroco senior Kody Logan is declared the winner of a 170-pound semifinal at the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Southwest Event Center in Pueblo on Friday.



PUEBLO — When Soroco High School senior Kody Logan lost the 2A 170-pound championship, he got off the mat, shook hands with his opponent, Jack Ring of Highland, shook hands with the opposing coach then hugged his brother. There were no tears, no smacking of the mat, no muttering to himself.

Frankly, he probably would have had the same reaction if he had won the title.

“I’m calm and collected,” Logan said. “I don’t let emotions get the best of me, but yeah, I’m really bummed.”

His lack of reaction doesn’t mean he has a lack of passion. In fact, it’s the opposite. Logan has put so much energy, time and hard work into the sport, that when he took second at the Colorado High School Activities Association State Wrestling Championships, he was happy. It wasn’t what he wanted, but it was where his efforts got him.

“That’s the best I’ve ever done,” he said. “Second’s something to be proud of, still.”

All day, Logan was reserved, taking his domination in stride.

Going into the finals, Logan hadn’t even wrestled three minutes. He won his quarterfinal in 1:17 and his semifinal in 1:13.

Soroco senior Kody Logan defeats Haden Camp out of Buena Vista in the 170-pound semifinal at the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Southwest Event Center in Pueblo on Friday.



In the semifinal, Soroco fans tensed up as Buena Vista sophomore Haden Camp lifted Logan off the ground. With his legs dangling, Logan wrapped his arm around Camp’s head. When the pair fell to the floor, Logan used his leverage to pull Camp below him and shove his shoulders against the mat. He rotated his legs around Camp while pressing his chest to the sophomore’s body. The official smacked the mat.

Logan was headed to the finals. His brother-turned-coach, Jace Logan, opened his arms to Kody for a pair of low fives. Jace was a state champion two years ago and used his knowledge to help his brother seal the same fate.

Logan took the lead in the match in the second period. Down 4-3 to Ring, Logan knocked Ring off balance and got him on his back, quickly racking up 4 points with a take down and near fall points.

He went into the third period up 7-4. Just over halfway through the frame, Ring earned a reversal and nearly had Logan pinned. The Ram wriggled free, but with 25 seconds left, was down 9-7. Ring refused to let Logan go until the final whistle.

“He had a lot of pressure, it’s just the way it goes sometimes,” Logan said. “He got his leg in and I just couldn’t get myself back up.”

170: Kody Logan, S, fall Tim De La Cruz, Dolores Huerta, 1:17. Semi: Logan, S, fall Haden Camp, Buena Vista, 1:13. 1st: Jack Ring, Highland, dec. Logan, S, 9-7.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.