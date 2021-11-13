5 Steamboat athletes named to freeski and snowboard national teams

Taylor Gold spins through a 1260 on during his winning run at the U.S. Grand Prix half-pipe event at Copper Mountain in 2014. He's still on the national team in 2021 and expected to have a great winter.

Joel Reichenberger/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

Steamboat Springs’s own Taylor Gold was named to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Halfpipe Pro Team for the seventh year. Gold is one of the oldest and most veteran on the team and is a favorite for the Olympic team.

Also on the men’s pro team is Shaun White and Chase Blackwell of Longmont, Colo. Three women from California, including Chloe Kim make up the women’s pro team.

Mick Dierdorff of Steamboat Springs is on the snowboardcross team again, joined by another Steamboat local, Cody Winters.

Red Gerard and Chris Corning of Silverthorne and Jamie Anderson of California lead the men’s and women’s Slopestyle/Big Air Pro Teams.

A pair of Yampa Valley athletes were named to the U.S. Freeski Halfpipe Rookie teams as well. Riley Jacobs, of Oak Creek, was named to the women’s rookie team for the second year, while Sammy Schuiling was named to the men’s rookie team for the fifth year. Both ski for Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, but came out of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

“The freeskiing world is pretty small. It’s kind of a newish sport and there’s not a ton of people going into it just because racing is a much bigger thing that people know about and it’s been around a lot longer,” said Jacobs. “So, I think it’s cool that there’s two of us coming out of Steamboat, especially since Steamboat Resort doesn’t necessarily have a 22-foot halfpipe. You’re surprised to see people coming out of Steamboat be halfpipe skiers. It shows how much the winter sports club has helped us even without the facilities.”

U.S. Snowboard Team

Halfpipe

Men

• Chase Josey Hailey, Idaho

• Taylor Gold, Steamboat Springs, Colo.

• Chase Blackwell, Longmont, Colo.

• Joey Okesson, Southbury, Conn.

• Toby Miller, Truckee, Calif.

• Lucas Foster, Telluride, Colo.

• Shaun White, Carlsbad, Calif.

Women

• Chloe Kim, Torrance, Calif.

• Maddie Mastro, Wrightwood, Calif.

• Sonora Alba, San Pedro, Calif.

Rookie Team

Men

• Jack Coyne, Edwards, Colo.

• Jason Wolle, Winter Park, Colo.

• Fynn Bullock-Womble, Mebane, N.C.

Women

• Tessa Maud, Carlsbad, Calif.

• Alexandria Simsovits, Calabasas, Calif.

• Bea Kim, Palos Verdes, Calif.

Slopestyle/Big Air

Men

• Red Gerard, Silverthorne, Colo.

• Chris Corning, Silverthorne, Colo.

• Dusty Henricksen, Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

• Kyle Mack, West Bloomfield, Mich.

• Judd Henkes, La Jolla, Calif.

• Brock Crouch, Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

• Luke Winkelmann, Blowing Rock, N.C.

• Lyon Farrell, Haiku, Hawaii

• Sean FitzSimons, Hood River, Ore.

Women

• Jamie Anderson, S. Lake Tahoe, Calif.

• Julia Marino, Westport, Conn.

• Hailey Langland, San Clemente, Calif.

• Ty Schnorrbusch, Monroe Township, N.J.

Rookie Team

Men

• Jake Canter, Evergreen, Colo.

• Fynn Bullock-Womble, Mebane, N.C.

• Liam Johnson, Savage, Minn.

Women

• Courtney Rummel, West Bend, Wisc.

• Jade Thurgood, Salt Lake City, Utah

• Addie Gardner, Riegelsville, Penn.

• Isabella Gomez, Issaquah, Wash.

Snowboardcross

Men

• Mick Dierdorff, Steamboat Springs, Colo.

• Jake Vedder, Pinckney, Mich.

• Nick Baumgartner, Iron River, Mich.

• Alex Deibold, Manchester, Vt.

• Hagen Kearney, Norwood, Colo.

• Senna Leith, Vail, Colo.

• Connor Schlegel, Edwards, Colo.

• Cody Winters, Steamboat Springs, Colo.

• Mikey LaCroix, Shrewsbury, Mass.

Women

• Lindsey Jacobellis, Stratton Mountain, Vt.

• Faye Gulini, Salt Lake City, Utah

• Stacy Gaskill, Golden, Colo.

Development Group

Women

• Livia Molodyh, Hubbard, Ore.

• Anna Miller, Orem, Utah

Men

• Tyler Hamel, Bethel, Maine

U.S. Freeski Team

Halfpipe

Women

• Brita Sigourney, Carmel, Calif.

• Devin Logan, West Dover, Vt.

• Annalisa Drew, Andover, Mass.

• Carly Margulies, Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

• Abigale Hansen, June Lake, Calif.

• Hanna Faulhaber, Carbondale, Colo.

Men

• Aaron Blunck, Crested Butte, Colo.

• Alex Ferreira, Aspen, Colo.

• Birk Irving, Winter Park, Colo.

• David Wise, Reno, Nev.

• Lyman Currier, Boulder, Colo.

• Hunter Hess, Bend, Ore.

• Taylor Seaton, Avon, Colo.

• Jaxin Hoerter, Breckenridge, Colo.

• Cassidy Jarrell, Aspen, Colo.

Rookie

Women

• Svea Irving, Winter Park, Colo.

• Riley Jacobs, Oak Creek, Colo.

Men

• Hunter Carey, Winter Park, Colo.

• Connor Ladd, Lakewood, Colo.

• Dylan Ladd, Lakewood, Colo.

• Sammy Schuiling, Steamboat Springs, Colo.

• Tristan Feinberg, Aspen, Colo.

Slopestyle/Big Air

Women

• Maggie Voisin, Whitefish, Mont.

• Caroline Claire, Manchester Center, Vt.

• Darian Stevens, Missoula, Mont.

• Rell Harwood, Park City, Utah

• Marin Hamill, Park City, Utah

Men

• Alex Hall, Salt Lake City, Utah

• Mac Forehand, Winhall, Vt.

• Colby Stevenson, Park City, Utah

• Nick Goepper, Lawrenceburg, Ind.

• Willie Borm, Chaska, Minn.

• Cody LaPlante, Truckee, Calif.

Rookie

Women

• Grace Henderson, Madbury, N.H.

• Bella Bacon, Ellicottville, N.Y.

Men

• Jay Riccomini, Port Matilda, Penn.

• Hunter Henderson, Madbury, N.H.

• Richard Thomas, Orono, Minn.

• Troy Podmilsak, Park City, Utah

• Konnor Ralph, Helena, Mont.

• Charlie Gnoza, South Londonderry, Vt.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.