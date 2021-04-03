Smart moves from Schneider earns Steamboat volleyball victory
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In a Saturday afternoon against Grand Junction Central High School, the Steamboat Springs volleyball team took a bit of a backslide. Coming off an exciting 3-1 win over Battle Mountain Thursday evening, the team might have started a little too relaxed.
“I don’t think we were mentally ready to play,” said Steamboat head coach Wendy Hall. “I think I didn’t get them ready for that just pregame, state of mind. Grand Junction Central is also a team that is kind of erratic. When they were on, they were very on.”
The Warriors were indeed “on” in the first, defeating the Sailors 25-22.
Steamboat found its footing in the second set, developing a 6-0 lead off the serve of senior Aliyah Reimer. Central earned the next point, but Steamboat went on another run thanks to a block from sophomore Tya Drennan, a kill from senior Marcada Baker. A big hit from senior Jayden Robson made it 10-1 Steamboat.
The Sailors continued on that way, winning 25-7 to tie the day at one set each.
Steamboat started the third in similar fashion, jumping out to a 6-0 lead before Central finally earned a point.
The Warriors fought and pushed the score to 11-9, but a string of mistakes helped Steamboat earn seven straight points, leading 18-9.
An out-of-bounds serve broke the streak and gave the Warriors a point, but the girls in red and black got the ball back and went back to work.
A Reimer block and kill made it 20-10 and a serve into the net by a Warrior gave Steamboat the 25-11 victory.
“Obviously central gave us a lot of points in the second and third, but we also really maintained our focus,” Hall said. “I think sometimes when a team is making a lot of mistakes, it’s easy to lose your focus.”
The fourth set wasn’t as easy to win. Central kept it close, trailing 17-15 midway through. A few minutes later, a block off the hands of Drennan landed on the floor, giving the Warriors a point and tying the game at 19. When the Sailors couldn’t make a play off the net and Central went up 20-19, Hall called timeout.
The teams traded points until the set was tied at 25. A tip from Steamboat senior setter Emily Schneider gave her team a 26-25 lead. She used the maneuver again to seal the 27-25 win.
“Emily’s kind of coming into her own,” Hall said. “We felt like Thursday night was a huge breakthrough for her as our setter. The setter is running the offense. She is the quarterback of the offense. I feel like she is taking some ownership and is coming into her own. We’re super excited about that.”
Steamboat Springs 3, Grand Junction Central 1
CGJ 25 7 11 25
SS 22 25 25 27
March 18 – versus Aspen, 3-0 W
March 20 – at Palisade, 3-0 L
March 23 – versus Summit,W 3-0
March 25 – at Coal Ridge, L 3-2
March 27 – at Glenwood Springs, W 3-1
March 30 – at Eagle Valley, L 3-0
April 1 – versus Battle Mountain, W 3-1
April 3 – versus Central Grand Junction, W 3-1
April 6 – at Summit
April 10 – versus Glenwood Springs
April 12 – at Battle Mountain
April 15 – versus Eagle Valley
April 17 – versus Palisade
