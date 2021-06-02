Small teams, big results: Tigers, Rams earn top finishes in Hayden

Hayden junior Alison Rajzer takes off along the triple jump runway at the Bulldog/Tiger Invite at Hayden High School on Wednesday. (Shelby Reardon)



HAYDEN — Junior Alison Rajzer has held the girls triple jump state title since 2019. She earned the championship as a freshman with a leap of 35 feet, 9 1/4 inches and since the 2020 season never happened, she’s been sitting on that title for two years.

At a home meet in Hayden on Wednesday, Rajzer was looking to hit the 35-foot mark for the first time this season. Going into the meet, the first at the new facility, Rajzer was No. 1 in the state among 2A triple jumpers. She ended up falling 1 inch shy of the 35-foot mark and took second behind Rangely’s Mary Scoggins during the Bulldog/Tiger Invitational.

“Not having sophomore year sucked,” she said. “I knew I had competition with Mary. She’s been my motivation to redeem myself junior year and get the two-time state champ.”

Without a jumping coach, Rajzer has relied on her own creativity and determination to improve her marks. She’s been watching Scoggins as well as the Meeker boys, who jump about 40 feet. Between now and state, she’ll look to keep getting stronger and faster while healing a muscle she tore in her quad.

At this rate, Rajzer won’t be the only Tiger headed to the state championships later in the month. Junior Jillian Bennet used the new and evidently bouncy track to break the one-minute barrier in the 400-meter race. Her time of 59.37 was good for second on Wednesday.

The Hayden boys had an excellent day on the track as well. Kale Johnson, Dustin McLaughlin, Andrew Kleckler and Keaton Knez teamed up to win the 4-x-800 meter relay with a time of 8:58.16. Each Tiger left it all on the track, chests heaving after completing their two laps. It was the first time the foursome had run the race this year.

“If you ain’t done when you cross that finish line,” McLaughlin said. “You didn’t go hard enough.”

Hayden senior Andrew Kleckler throws his arms up as teammate Keaton Knez holds off Frederick to win the 4x800 relay at the Bulldog/Tiger Invite at Hayden High School on Wednesday. (Shelby Reardon)



Each runner described the race as suffering, or a pain cave. Johnson said he doesn’t think of anything specifically to push through that discomfort, but McLaughlin admitted to what he thinks about.

“For me, it’s the idea of your team, and you can’t let them down. A lot of the time people put in, like Keaton Knez, and Andrew Kleckler and Kale. We all put in a lot of time this summer so we can be competitive this track season.”

Logan Silva took third in the 800 with a time of 2:28.63 and third in the 1,600 with a time of 5:38.7. Johnson was also third in the 3,200.

The Soroco High School girls had a few competitors post podium finishes. Daisy Hoff won shot put with a throw of 28 feet, 1/2 inch.

Steamboat Springs top finishers Senior Josh Hamilton got close to topping the 200-meter school record, earning first with a time of 22.77 seconds. Chris Morris was right behind him in second and Thomas Lewer was third. Hamilton was third in the 100 and Morris was fourth. James Lahrman took second in the 400, Lewer was third. Larhman also finished second in long jump. Jeremiah Kelley won the 800 as teammate Justin Heid earned second. Sumner Cotton won the 1,600 with a time of 4:57.29. In the 100-meter dash, Aliyah Reimer was second. She was also third in long jump. Marcada Baker was second in long jump. Elise Colby won the 100-meter hurdles and earned third in the 200. Kendra Sollars finished second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 100-hurldes. Kelsey Hamilton won the 800 in 2:36.85, while Zoe Bennett-Manke took second in the 1,600 and Autumn Oslowski was second in the 3,200.

Sophomore Rose Karrow won the women’s mile with a time of 6:02.22, just shy of her sub-six minute goal.

“It went pretty good. I was happy that I got first, but I was going for a sub six, but I didn’t get it,” she said. “Other than that I was pretty happy with it.”

Since the Hayden meet was small, there weren’t many running the mile, so Karrow was all by herself in the front of the pack, with nothing but her own mental strength to push her. She thinks having someone to reach for would have helped her reach her time goal.

Soroco sophomore Rose Karow won the mile at the Bulldog/Tiger Invite at Hayden High School on Wednesday. (Shelby Reardon)



Karrow also finished second in the 800 and ninth in high jump while teammate Kayedence Bruner took second in high jump with a height of 4 feet, 11 inches.

Junior Eden Mayer was third in the mile, while Lexi Vandenberg was fourth in the 100.

Senior Chase Delamater was the highest placing Rams for the boys side, taking second in shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 7 inches. Alan Mayer had a pair of top-10 finishes, earning ninth in the mile and 10th in the 800.

Boys results

Team scores: 1. Moffat County 152. 2. Steamboat Springs 151. 6. Hayden 36. 9. Soroco 10.

100: 1. Anthony Martinez, LC, 11.17. 3. Josh Hamilton, SS, 11.28. 4. Chris Morris, SS, 11.29. 7. James Lahrman, SS, 11.9. 10. Jameson Tracy, SS, 12.28. 17. Layton Morrison, SS, 12.78. 22. Gavyn Salberg, S, 13.31. 24. Logan Whaley, S, 13.65. 26. Austin Williams, H, 14.79.

200: 1. Hamilton, SS, 22.77. 2. Morris, SS, 23.66. 3. Thomas Lewer, SS, 23.7. 7. Brayden Dale, H, 24.56. 8. Connor Prost, SS, 24.7. 11. Tracy, 25.36. 14. Liam Frentress, H, 26.29. 20. Salberg, S, 30.24.

400: 1. Fabian Jimenez, LC, 51.53. 2. Lahrman, SS, 51.68. 3. Thomas Lewer, SS, 52.06. 4. Connor Prost, SS, 52.22. 6. Bowden Tumminello, SS, 52.79. 8. Jaydon Fryer, SS, 54.27. 12. Keaton Knez, H, 56.17.

800: 1. Jeremiah Kelley, SS, 2:10.52. 2. Justin Heid, SS, 2:26.89. 3. Logan Silva, H, 2:28.63. 10. Alan Mayer, S, 2:46. 11. Robert Rusher, SS, 2:46.38. 12. Logan Whaley, S, 2:47.15.

1,600: 1. Sumner Cotton, SS, 4:57.29. 3, Logan Silva, H, 5:38.7. 4. Robert Rusher, SS, 5:46.76. 5. Michael Hagney, SS, 5:51.02. 9. Alan Mayer, S, 6:00.35.

3,200: 1. Trevor Lewis, DB, 10:56.36. 3. Kale Johnson, H, 11:11.04. 4. Xander Dalke, SS, 11:16.29. 8. Trevor Harms, SS, 12:46.19.

4-x-100: 1. Moffat County 49.75. 4. Steamboat Springs 56.68.

4-x-200: 1. Frederick 1:39.83. 5. Steamboat Springs 1:56.97.

4-x-400: 1. Lake County 3:39.37. 4. Steamboat Springs 3:56.81.

4-x-800: 1. Hayden, 8:58.16.

110 hurdles: 1. Anthony Martinez, LC, 15.52. 4. Nik Keyek, SS, 17.97. 6. Tommy Hagney, SS, 23.3. 8. Eli Moon, SS, 26.53.

300 hurdles: 1. Logan Hafey, MC, 40.67. 5. Keyek, SS, 45.02. 6. Daniel Raper, SS, 47.33. 7. Salberg, S, 52.23. 8. Thomas Miller, SS, 55.32. 9

High jump: 1. Wesley Ryan, DB, 6-6. 9. Tommy Hagney, SS, 5-1.

Long jump: 1. Martinez, LC, 20-6. 2. James Lahrman, SS, 18-11.5. Keyek, SS, 17-1.75. 6. Tracy, SS, 17-1. 13. Hagney, SS, 14-1.

Triple jump: 1. Martinez, LC, 39-4 7. Roman Elvidge, 34-2.25. 10. Trevor Harms, SS 28-9. 11. Mayer, S, 28-4.5. 13. Hank Benedetti, SS, 27-7.5.

Shot put: 1. Reese Lehman, F, 41-10.5. 2. Chase Delamater, S, 38-7.

Discus: 1. Corey Scranton, MC, 134-1. 4. Andrew Kleckler, H, 106-4. 8. Tracy, SS, 102-11. 9. Williams, H, 98-4. 10. Morrison, SS, 95-10. 13. Josue Mejia, S, 91-4. 15. Delamater, S, 90. 20. Eli Moon, SS, 78-6. 25. Henry Dismuke, SS, 60-7.

Girls results

Team scores: 1. Moffat County 139. 2. Steamboat Springs 133. 4. Soroco 80. 5. Hayden 55.

100: 1. Dixie Rhea, R, 12.63. 2. Aliyah Reimer, SS, 12.74. 4. Lexi Vandenberg, S, 13.4. 5. Isabella Simones, H, 13.48. 6. Kayedence Bruner, S, 13.74. 9. Lauren Parks, SS, 14.16. 10. Sadie Dunckley, H, 14.24. 13. Isabel Medina, S, 14.65. 16. Maren Elvidge, SS, 14.75. 18. Mea Jenkins, SS, 14.96. 22. Jordan Ward, SS, 15.54.

200: 1. Rhea, R, 26.53. 3. Elise Colby, SS, 27.2. 6. Marcada Baker, SS, 27.93. 12. Rachel Spitzley, SS, 30.15. 15. Jenna Kleckler, H, 30.92. 18. Medina, H, 31.42.

400: 1. 1. Halle Hamilton, MC, 58.64. 2. Jillian Bennett, H, 59.37. 4. Marcada Baker, SS, 1:02.47. 8. Kenna Harrison, SS, 1:07.2.

800: 1. Kelsey Hamilton, SS, 2:36.85. 2. Karrow, S, 2:41.29. 6. Alex Hanna, SS, 2:52.96. 7. Mayer, S, 2:55.68. 8. Isabel Medina, S, 2:56.59.

1,600: 1. Rose Karrow, S, 6:02.22. 2. Zoe Bennett-Manke, SS, 6:16.54. 3. Eden Mayer, S, 6:58.43.

3,200: 1. Samantha Wesfahl, NP, 13.12.32. 2. Autumn Oslowski, SS, 13.42.62.

100 hurdles: 1. Elise Colby, SS, 17.64. 2. Hayley Burr, Rangely, 18.39. 3. Kendra Sollars, SS, 18.49. 4. Sadie Dunckley, H, 18.88. 7. Molly Look, SS, 20.96.

300 hurdles: 1. Hayley Burr, R, 52.97. 2. Kendra Sollars, SS, 56.05. 3. Sadie Dunckley, H, 56.75. 6. Kelbi Schwartz, SS, 1:02.07.

4-x-100: 1. Steamboat Springs 51.47. 2. Soroco 52.36.

4-x-200: 1. Hayden 1:53.61. 4. Steamboat Springs 2:05.68.

4-x-400: 1. Moffat County, 4:21.15. 2. Soroco 4:30.37. 3. Steamboat Springs 4:43.59.

4-x-800: 1. Moffat County 11:21.59.

800 relay: 1. Moffat County 2:05.87. 2. Steamboat Springs 2:11.01.

High jump: 1. Emma Jones, MC, 4-11. 2. Kayedence Bruner, S, 4-11. 8. Spitzley, SS, 4-5. 9. Karrow, S, 4-5.

Long jump: 1. Mary Scoggins, R, 16-1.75. 2. Baker, SS, 15-10.5. 3. Aliyah Reimer, SS, 15-9.75. 5. Marissa Martindale, S, 15-8.5. 7. Vandenberg, S, 15-3. 9. Lauren Parks, SS, 15-1.

Triple jump: 1. Mary Scoggins, R, 35-0.25. 2. Alison Rajzer, H, 34-11. 4. Parks, SS, 31-8.5. 5. Isabella Simones, H, 31-4.5. 8. Aspen Bennett-Manke, SS, 28-8.

Shot put: 1. Daisy Hoff, S, 28-0.5. 4. Dakota Munden, H, 25-2. 7. Parks, SS, 20-6. 8. McKenzie Clark, S, 19-8.5.

Discus: 1. Rylee Allred, R, 95-0. 4. Munden, H, 81-8. 5. Hoff, S, 80-5. 8. Clark, S, 59-1. 11. Elvidge, SS, 51-7. 13. Mea Jenkins, SS, 43-6. 16. Lila Boniface, SS, 40-9. 18. Look, SS, 40-3.

